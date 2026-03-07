Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer 'Right Where Supposed to Be'

By notching just one more victory this season, former four-year Duke basketball guard and current Blue Devil leader Jon Scheyer (117-24 career mark) would own the outright NCAA Division I record for the most wins in four years as a head coach.

That said, it's important to remember that Scheyer, like the rest of us, is still only human. So, one must wonder how it feels to be in his position as the sports world — including ESPN's College GameDay — fixes its eyes on the potential ACC Coach of the Year's program as his No. 1-ranked Blue Devils (28-2, 16-1 ACC) make their final preparations for a home bout against their archrival, the No. 17 UNC Tar Heels (24-6, 12-5 ACC), in the famed Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

Duke Basketball Head Coach Explains Feelings of Tremendous Gratitude

With all of the above in mind, during Scheyer's press conference in Durham on Thursday afternoon, Duke Blue Devils On SI asked the 38-year-old if he ever stops to pinch himself that he's the head men's basketball coach at Duke University, particularly in the days leading up to another edition of college hoops' premier rivalry.

Jon Scheyer began his presser expressing appreciation for his seniors and then informing us his grandma passed away the night before the game at NC State. So, touching on those emotions, I opened it up by asking if he ever stops to pinch himself about being Duke's head coach.😈⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VLweKdR5y3 — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) March 5, 2026

"I hate to say it feels normal a lot of the time, right?" Scheyer noted about his duties in leading the blueblood powerhouse four years since succeeding five-time national champion and all-time wins leader Mike Krzyzewski. "Like, your everyday [routine], you're focused on what you have to do, and it's your job.

"But very often, I stop and think about how grateful I am to be here. And you think about, all right, Saturday, it's gonna be a big-time deal — and the environment and all that. But it's a lot of the Saturdays that we've played, it's been a championship-level game or it's been an exciting time. So, yeah, I think about that often."

Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Scheyer said that such moments of reflection come in handy whenever he might be experiencing all of the strains that accompany being in his position.

"Incredibly grateful," he reiterated. "And I think that's important to have perspective when you feel pressure, when you feel stress — you feel different things — I remind myself I'm right where I'm supposed to be. You know, I'm grateful for it, and I'll never take that for granted."

