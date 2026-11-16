Duke Basketball's Drew Scharnowski Trying to Grow Into Unfamiliar Role

Drew Scharnowski turned 22 years old in early May, making the fourth-year collegian and offseason transfer from the Belmont Bruins the oldest member of the Duke basketball squad, just over two months older than fourth-year Blue Devil guard Caleb Foster. Plus, note that Scharnowski is just over five years older than the youngest of Jon Scheyer's talent-rich 2026-27 Blue Devils in freshman forward/center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

With age and experience come added responsibility, as the 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward articulated with a veteran tone when speaking to Duke Blue Devils On SI following the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils' 90-47 home win over the unranked SIU Edwardsville Cougars on Friday night.

"It's something that I'm trying to grow into," Scharnowski explained about his new leadership presence in Durham. "It wasn't really the case at Belmont. Not that I didn't try and lead, but I don't think I had the voice or, I guess, the seniority.

"I'm the oldest guy in the locker room [at Duke]. That was weird for me at first. Like, 'JoJo' is 17; he's five years younger than me. But I think it's a role that I'm excited to approach, to embrace. I also just want to uplift and instill, kind of, confidence in the young guys on our team because they work so hard."

How Drew Scharnowski Aims to Help the Duke Basketball Rookies

Several members of Duke's five-deep cast of 2026 scholarship additions, including a pair of former five-star preps now seeing limited action off the bench in forward Cameron Williams and guard Bryson Howard, are having to exhibit patience while adjusting to both the speed of the college game and the lofty requirements in earning a consistent dose of minutes as a Blue Devil under Jon Scheyer.

Nov 2, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Army Black Knights forward Dylan Benner (23) receives a pass in front of Duke Blue Devils forward Drew Scharnowski (8) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Drew Scharnowski arrived at Belmont under lights that aren't nearly as bright as those at Duke, it's worth pointing out that he too had to show patience as a freshman. After all, the former composite two-star recruit from Burlington, Ill., ended up redshirting his first season as a Bruin in 2023-24 before eventually developing into a First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference performer and MVC All-Defensive Team selection last season.

Moreover, he's overcome setbacks, most recently with his recovery from, and management of, a right knee injury that sidelined him in preseason action for the Blue Devils and had him sitting out of Duke's second game of the regular season, a 113-52 home victory over the unranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Nov. 5.

"Sometimes, I see the stuff they're struggling with, and I'm like, 'Oh shoot, I've been through that,'" Scharnowski noted to Duke Blue Devils On SI about approaching his welcomed duties as a seasoned leader for the first-year collegians in Durham. "I know what it's like. I know how they're feeling in the moment.

"And [I have] that experience to be able to pull them aside and be like, 'Hey man, you're good.'

And not only say 'You're good,' but like, 'Here's what you've got to do,' or 'Just keep working,' because they work so hard."

Through his three regular season outings as a Duke basketball player, Scharnowski is averaging 4.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals across his 11.7 minutes per game off the bench. He's shooting 71.4 percent from the field and 80.0 percent at the charity stripe.

In the blowout win over SIUE in Cameron Indoor Stadium, Scharnowski tallied only two points, one rebound, two assists, and two steals. But just three nights earlier, the top-shelf athlete was one of the few bright spots for the Blue Devils in their 79-73 Champions Classic defeat at the hands of the No. 5 Michigan State Spartans in Chicago's United Center, providing an energy boost in his 15 minutes on the floor en route to finishing with eight points, six boards, two assists, one steal, and one block.

Duke is now getting ready for a highly anticipated primetime matchup in Durham, as Drew Scharnowski and the rest of Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils host the No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).