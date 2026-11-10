Michigan State vs. Duke Prediction and Odds for CBB Champions Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 10

A pair of top-five teams are set to face off on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic, as the No. 5 Michigan State Spartans take on the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils in Chicago at the United Center.

This is the first of two ranked matchups in the Champions Classic (Kentucky and Kansas play later in the night), and both of these teams have national title expectations in the 2026-27 season.

Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils have allowed just 102 points in two games this season, blowing out Army and Coastal Carolina in their first two games. The Blue Devils scored 113 points in their last matchup against Coastal Carolina, and they’re favored in this matchup by 6.5 points.

Tom Izzo’s Spartans are off to a strong start as well, winning by 30-plus points against Quinnipiac and Toledo in their first two games. The Spartans return some key veterans in Jeremy Fears and Coen Carr and currently have five players averaging at least 10 points per game.

Meanwhile, Duke has freshman sensation Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje joining a veteran group that also features returning players like Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr and Patrick Ngongba II.

Can the Blue Devils take care of business and prove that they’re a cut above another top-five team?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this early-season top-five clash in college basketball.

Michigan State vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Michigan State +6.5 (-110)

Duke -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Michigan State: +220

Duke: -270

Total

148.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Michigan State vs. Duke How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Michigan State record: 2-0

Duke record: 2-0

Michigan State vs. Duke Key Player to Watch

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Center, Duke

One of the top recruits in the 2026 class, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje is playing just 19 minutes per game so far this season for the Blue Devils, averaging 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 1.0 steal per game.

This is a great test for the freshman, as he’ll go against a Michigan frontcourt that features Carr, Anton Bonke, Jordan Scott and Kaleb Glenn. The Spartans are sixth in the country in KenPom’s latest rankings, posting the No. 4 adjusted defensive efficiency.

Boumtje Boumtje is 6-for-13 from the field and 2-for-7 in his two games, and he should see his role expand for Scheyer’s team as the season progresses. Duke has won big in back-to-back matchups, so it should play most of its top players for a longer stretch on Tuesday.

Michigan State vs. Duke Prediction and Pick

These two teams are two of the best defensive squads in the country through the first week.

KenPom ranks Michigan State at No. 4 in adjusted defensive efficiency while Duke is No. 2, and the Blue Devils have allowed just 50 and 52 points in their first two games.

While these offenses made quick work of inferior opponents in the first week of the season, things will get a lot tougher against another top-five team on Tuesday. Plus, there isn’t a home-court environment that will carry either side in the Champions Classic.

I actually like this spot for the UNDER, as the Blue Devils combined for just 134 points in their opener and both of these teams have yet to give up 70 points in the 2026-27 season.

The offensive talent on both sides will be better, but so is the defense and the athleticism. There is a lot of length in both of these frontcourts, and I think that plays into a lower-scoring game on Tuesday, especially since both of these teams rank outside the top-180 in adjusted tempo.

Pick: UNDER 148.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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