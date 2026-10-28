Duke Basketball Forward Sebastian Wilkins Finding Important Role

It sure looks as though fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer trusts second-year Blue Devil Sebastian Wilkins enough to be one of the first players off the bench this season. That was the case throughout the squad's 3-0 run in preseason action.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Boston native, who reclassified as a prep to arrive in Durham a year early and ultimately redshirt last season despite his four-star status, received a bench-high 21 minutes of playing time in Duke's 90-84 road exhibition win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday afternoon. And there's no doubt Wilkins' emphatic finishes and other contributions played a part in the victorious trip, as he finished with seven points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

His offensive efficiency was on display, tallying zero turnovers while shooting 3-for-3 from the field and 1-for-2 at the foul line. And once again, Wilkins had an all-around impact with his versatility on defense.

BASH LOCKED IN 🔨 pic.twitter.com/jx9XPZiLYf — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) October 25, 2026

Note that Wilkins' point total at Kansas was actually lower than in Duke's previous preseason outings. He posted 19 points, 11 boards, and three steals between his combined 42 minutes off the bench in the Blue Devils' 102-62 home exhibition victory over the Belmont Bruins on Oct. 8 and the 103-64 home exhibition win over the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 20.

"He's a reliable guy," Scheyer said about Wilkins in his press conference after Duke sent the Volunteers home with a blowout exhibition loss in tow. "I think you're looking for consistency. He's going to play a role for us, knowing he's not going to try to do too much. [He can] make open threes. He's going to crash the boards. He can guard multiple positions. He's tough.

"I think that says it all right there. And I'm proud of him. I think it speaks to the different guys in our program that can be successful."

Wilkins ended up with the highest minutes average (21.0) of any Duke basketball reserve across the team's three preseason games, edging out freshman guard Deron Rippey Jr.'s 18.7 per game.

Sebastian Wilkins on His Growing Confidence in Duke Basketball Rotation

"It's grown a lot," Wilkins explained to Duke Blue Devils On SI when asked about his newfound level of confidence following the matchup against Tennessee. "My teammates help me with my confidence. They boost my energy. So, it's just been growing."

Although Wilkins could choose to talk about his consistent offensive production, during his chat with the media that night, he pointed to his emphasis on defense in continuing to give Scheyer more than enough motivation to call his number often.

"It's a big thing to take care of defense," Wilkins said. "That's what Coach Scheyer preaches on. So, I know if I take care of that, I'll be able to play."

Sebastian Wilkins and the rest of the preseason No. 2-ranked Blue Devils, featuring 10 or more players seemingly worthy of playing time in every game, are now getting ready to tip off their regular season at home against the unranked Army Black Knights at 6:30 p.m. ET Monday (ESPNU).