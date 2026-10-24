Why Dame Sarr's Potential Duke Sophomore Jump Only Rising

The Duke Blue Devils have looked vastly impressive through their first two preseason games.

Duke eclipsed 100 points in both outings while defeating Belmont by 40 points and No. 8 Tennessee by 39 points. Jon Scheyer and Co. have one more exhibition game versus No. 17 Kansas on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Blue Devils have options everywhere on both sides of the ball, and they look like the deepest team in college basketball heading into the year. One of Duke's top performers so far has been sophomore Dame Sarr, and his potential sophomore breakout is only rising.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots a free throw against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dame Sarr's Expanded Offensive Game

Sarr started 30 games for the Blue Devils as a freshman because he was arguably the team's best all-around defender and was one of the best on-ball defenders in college basketball. Sarr ranked third nationally last season in adjusted team defensive efficiency, according to EvanMiya, which measures a team's defensive efficiency with a player on the court.

Although Sarr was an elite defender, his offensive game left some on the table. The 6'8" wing entered the year as a promising outside shooter, but he struggled to put it together on a game-to-game basis. Sarr shot 32.3% from the perimeter on 3.5 attempts per game as a rookie.

Entering his second year in Durham, I thought Sarr could become a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft if he could develop a consistent three-point shot on solid volume. However, he's proven through two exhibition games that the jump he can make is much bigger than becoming a big-time 3-and-D wing.

Sarr has remained one of Duke's most impactful defenders so far this preseason, but his offensive arsenal looks vastly expanded. He changed his frame this offseason, and it's showing, as the Italian has not simply taken advantage of driving lanes, but has sought contact and forced defenders to challenge him at the basket.

Against Belmont, Sarr tied the game-high with 19 points, along with six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 25 minutes. Against Tennessee, he notched 15 points, two rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 25 minutes.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Dame Sarr Can Be Duke's Best All-Around Guy

Sarr has already shown real growth as a passer and cutter, but his scoring arsenal clearly has the potential to take a big jump. Last season, about 64% of Sarr's shot attempts were from three-point range, because that was his role. In Duke's two exhibition games, six of his 16 shot attempts have been from the perimeter, making up 37.5% of his total attempts. It's obviously a small sample size, but he's clearly looking for more at the rim.

His initiative to get to the rim has also rewarded him with trips to the charity stripe, which is another area of the game he struggled in a season ago. As a freshman, Sarr averaged 1.6 free-throw attempts per game and knocked them down at a 53.2% clip. Through both of the Blue Devils' preseason games this fall, Sarr has gone 11-for-13 (84.6%) from the free-throw line.

Granted, 10 of those free-throw attempts came in one game against Belmont, but he's clearly looking to get to the basket more often and is knocking his free throws down.

Sarr could very well be the Blue Devils' best all-around player this season. He might not be the best at any single thing on the offensive end, but he has a real chance to be Duke's most versatile and consistent player in 2026-27. Forget Sarr turning into a legit 3-and-D wing at the college level; he can become one of the better all-around players in the sport. It's been an impressive early rise for the sophomore, and it's still October.