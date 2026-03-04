Insane Stat Points to Duke Basketball Gem's Extreme Efficiency

In the top-ranked Duke basketball team's 93-64 road win over the unranked NC State Wolfpack on Monday night, Blue Devil freshman power forward Cameron Boozer put together yet another prolific stat line: 26 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and only one turnover in his 32 minutes on the floor. He shot 8-for-10 from the field, 1-for-2 from three, and 9-for-11 at the charity stripe.

That performance marked the mere 18-year-old Boozer's fifth straight outing scoring at least 18 points with no more than 10 field goal attempts. Talk about next-level efficiency.

Across that stretch, Boozer averaged 21.6 points, shooting 63.8 percent from the field while adding 10.6 boards and 4.2 dimes per game. And between those five contests, the Miami, Fla., native and projected ACC Player of the Year has earned 50 free throw attempts, knocking down 42 of them for an impressive 84.0 percent clip.

Duke Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer on Cameron Boozer's Ever-Growing Prowess

"He's a force," fourth-year Duke basketball leader Jon Scheyer explained to Duke Blue Devils On SI following the Blue Devils' 77-51 home win over the now-No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon. "I think he sets a great tone for us with his rebounding and then his rim attacks. He just is.

"And you know, I don't say this in any way talking about officiating, but teams just have to be really physical trying to hold him up. And he plays through it, earning getting to the foul line, and he makes really good passes. He just has a warrior spirit. And he's special with that."

For the season, Cameron Boozer is averaging 22.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.6 steals, shooting 58.3 percent from the field, 40.4 percent beyond the arc, and 78.4 percent at the foul line.

Boozer and the Blue Devils are now gearing up for their regular season finale, a matchup against their archrival and a chance to avenge their 71-68 loss in Chapel Hill. Duke (28-2, 16-1 ACC), which has won seven straight since suffering that defeat and has clinched the program's second consecutive outright ACC regular season crown, hosts the No. 17 UNC Tar Heels (24-6, 12-5 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

