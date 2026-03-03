Cameron Boozer Had the Media Rolling With a Dad Joke About His Scratched Arm

Cameron Boozer had another terrific game as No. 1 Duke beat NC State, 93-64, on Monday night. Boozer, who Coach K thinks might be the best Duke freshman ever, finished with 26 points on just 10 field goal attempts to go along with nine rebounds and three assists. He also picked up two very prominent scratches on his right arm.

Boozer was asked about the scratches after the game and was ready with what can only be described as the perfect response based on the laughter in the room.

"It was some point in the second half," said Boozer. "One of their big men and you know, the Wolfpack just got me. They've got long claws you know?"

Cam Boozer on 2nd half scratches he got on his arm.



“The Wolfpack got me 😏” pic.twitter.com/7G8xOJO9Mi — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) March 3, 2026

There's a non-zero chance a member of the press did a spit take. Listen to the giggles and guffaws as Boozer's joke lands. The only way he could have delighted the assembled press any more was if he then dropped a needle on a Bruce Springsteen record.

If there was ever a team on the fence about Boozer, this should get them off it. Forget shot selection, how about this joke selection? This is a young man and a very old soul who knows his audience. The maturity required to even try this is off the charts. Also he averages 22, 10 and four and shoots 40% from three. So yeah, he's got it all.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated