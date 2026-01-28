Jon Scheyer Applauds Duke Basketball Forward's Resilience

Despite battling a nagging ankle injury dating back to the Duke basketball team's home win over the Florida Gators in early December, rookie forward Nikolas Khamenia has been a contributor in all 20 games for the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (19-1, 8-0 ACC). However, entering the home showdown against the No. 20 Louisville Cardinals on Monday night, he had tallied over five points only once in ACC action.

ALSO READ: Reclassified Blue Devil Target Reveals Decision Date

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound McDonald's All American maintained a positive outlook and admirable work ethic, though, and it all paid off in the second half of Duke's 83-52 victory over the Cardinals. He recorded a career-high 14 points, all coming in the second half to help ensure the Blue Devils sent Louisville on its way with a lopsided loss in tow.

great vibes in the LR after the 31-point dub over Louisville pic.twitter.com/KXtZQOFRUO — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 27, 2026

"I think Nik is on the journey, not even like most freshmen," fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer explained to Duke Blue Devils On SI during his postgame press conference. "He's still in rare air in terms of he's making an impact on one of the best teams in the country. But you're going to go through your moments of ups and downs. And I think he's figuring out how to be really successful in college and how to adjust in certain areas, but also how to have that belief in yourself still.

I asked Jon Scheyer about second-half star Nik Khamenia's development and positive attitude throughout the season.



"He works his ass off every day. Every day. And I think the best is yet to come." pic.twitter.com/s8TwOe5gDc — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) January 27, 2026

"His family, I give them so much credit. From day one with him, they just wanted him to grow, experience this. He's been all in, had an amazing attitude. I couldn't be happier for him. He works his ass off every day. Every day. And I think the best is yet to come."

After posting a 5-for-6 shooting clip from the field and 3-for-4 mark beyond the arc while adding two rebounds and one steal without committing a turnover across his 15 minutes of playing time on Monday night, Khamenia is now averaging 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.6 steals in 18.7 minutes per game this season. He's shooting 44.8 percent from the field, 34.4 percent from three, and 67.9 percent at the charity stripe.

Nikolas Khamenia Paying No Interest to Personal Stats

Not only did Khamenia reiterate to Duke Blue Devils On SI that he's far more concerned with the team's success than his individual numbers, but he also noted that he had no clue if his point total against Louisville marked a new career high.

"Um, I don't know," the 19-year-old from Los Angeles remarked with a smile when asked if he'd ever scored more points as a Blue Devil.

I loved this response from Nik Khamenia at the end of my chat with him last night. It sounds like the only stat he cares about is wins: pic.twitter.com/z8yZeij92j — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) January 27, 2026

Khamenia and the streaking Duke basketball squad, winners of eight straight, next face the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies (15-6, 4-4 ACC) in Blacksburg at noon ET Saturday (ESPN).

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.