Reclassified Duke Basketball Target Reveals Decision Date

Earlier this month, Christ School (N.C.) small forward and recent Duke basketball visitor Trevor Manhertz said he was closing in on a decision in his recruitment. Now, according to a report from League Ready's Sam Kayser on Tuesday afternoon, the 6-foot-8, 185-pound four-star junior's announcement date is officially set in stone.

Kayser posted that Manhertz will reveal his decision at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday. He's down to three finalists: Jon Scheyer's Duke Blue Devils, the Louisville Cardinals, and the Indiana Hoosiers.

NEWS: 2027 4⭐️ Trevor Manhertz (@trevormanhertz) is making his college announcement tomorrow at 1pm ET, he told @LeagueRDY. Manhertz is down to three schools:



Louisville

Duke

Indiana



The 6-foot-8 wing is playing this high school season for Christ School (NC). pic.twitter.com/jCtNfE7i4M — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) January 27, 2026

"It was Duke when I was growing up," Manhertz, who currently ranks No. 52 overall, No. 15 at his position, and No. 3 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2027 Composite, noted about his dream school during a chat with Pro Insight back in December.

Crystal Ball Does Not Favor Duke Basketball Program for Trevor Manhertz

While the Blue Devils wear the "dream school" tag, there are no 247Sports Crystal Ball picks projecting Scheyer and his crew to come out on top for Manhertz. Instead, the lone prediction to date points to the Hoosiers as the frontrunner.

Manhertz, son of former Duke associate athletics director Joe Manhertz, visited Indiana in November before later also checking out the Blue Devils and Cardinals in person. During his stay in Durham, he sat behind the Blue Devils' bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium and watched the blueblood record an 85-79 win over the visiting Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on New Year's Eve.

Reclassification Remains an Option

Back in the summer, Trevor Manhertz reclassified from 2026 to 2027 after he announced his transfer from Green Level High School in Cary, N.C., to Christ School.

As of late, though, the coveted sharpshooter has been considering a reclass back to the 2026 cycle, meaning he could graduate from high school this year and suit up for his college of choice next season.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke basketball has already reeled in commitments from four 2026 recruits: IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer, Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr., Heritage High School (Texas) five-star small forward Bryson Howard, and St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) five-star power forward Cameron Williams.

