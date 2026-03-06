Only One Duke Basketball Signee Survives Cut for Naismith Trophy

A few weeks ago, future Duke basketball players Deron Rippey Jr. and Cameron Williams each landed a spot among the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year Trophy. That news came as no surprise, as both rank in the top 10 on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

But on Thursday, Rippey became the only prospect in the pair to end up as one of the five finalists for that coveted hardware. And considering that Williams, a 7-foot, 210-pound five-star power forward at St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.), stacks up at No. 2 overall in the cycle, his absence from the list was a bit of a shock.

Rippey, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound five-star point guard who checks in at No. 10 overall and No. 1 at his position while fresh off powering prep juggernaut Blair Academy (N.J.) to its third straight state championship, remains in the mix alongside Inglewood (Calif.) combo guard Jason Crowe Jr. (Missouri signee), Prolific Prep (Fla.) wing Caleb Holt (undecided), Rainier Beach (Wash.) forward Tyran Stokes (undecided), and Paul VI Catholic (Va.) combo guard Jordan Smith Jr. (Arkansas).

As Duke Blue Devils On SI confirmed by chatting with Deron Rippey Sr. earlier this week, Deron Rippey Jr. (Ron Ron) will be in Duke basketball's famed Cameron Indoor Stadium when the No. 1-ranked Blue Devils square off against their archrivals, the No. 17 UNC Tar Heels, at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

In addition to Rippey and Williams, fourth-year Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have reeled in 2026 commitments from IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer and Heritage High School (Texas) five-star small forward Bryson Howard. The Blue Devils' collection continues to sit atop the composite rankings in the 2026 recruiting arena.

Since the Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year Trophy's inception in 1987, five eventual Blue Devils have received the award, annually presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. That group includes three of the past eight winners and two across the four seasons that Scheyer has been at the helm in Durham (Dariq Whitehead in 2022, Cooper Flagg in 2024).

