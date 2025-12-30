Duke, Jon Scheyer Land Five-Star Recruit, No. 2 Point Guard in Class of 2026
Duke men’s basketball just landed its third five-star recruit this year on Tuesday when Deron Rippey Jr., the No. 2 ranked point guard for the Class of 2026 according to On3’s Rivals, committed to the Blue Devils. Five-star recruit forwards Cameron Williams and Bryson Howard previously committed to the Duke for next season.
Rippey’s other finalists included NC State, Tennessee, Miami and Texas. He visited all five of his finalists, but his late October visit to Durham, N.C., helped seal the deal for him. Coach Jon Scheyer was also a big pull for Rippey.
“I felt like they fit my play style,” Rippey told ESPN on his decision. “They want to be on the attack on both offense and defense, and that is what I do best. My aggressive play style is different. My dream is to win a national championship. Coach Jon Scheyer recruits high-level talent and teaches those players how to play for each other. That’s the only way to win. Their plan for me is to come in to lead and make an impact on winning. I am all about both.
“Coach Scheyer is a very smart coach,” Rippey said. “He is just as in tune with his players on the court as he is off the court, which is why Duke’s culture and standards are where they are today.”
The 6’1” point guard comes out of Blair Academy in New Jersey, where he is currently competing in his senior season.
Duke could still land the No. 1 point guard in the country, Jordan Smith. He remains uncommitted.