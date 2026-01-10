Duke Basketball Product on Campus for Book Signing

Ricky Price arrived in Durham as the 1994 McDonald's All American Slam Dunk champion, part of a heralded Duke basketball recruiting class that also featured the then-reigning McDonald's 3-Point Shootout winner in "The Alaskan Assassin" Trajan Langdon.

Over 30 years later, despite a plagiarism incident blemishing his senior campaign in 1997-98 after having averaged 14.2 points per game two seasons earlier as a sophomore, the 49-year-old Price has remained a common sight around campus across the past three decades.

Ricky Price Book Signing Ahead of Duke Basketball Home Game

On Friday night, the Duke basketball program advertised on social media that the 1994-98 Blue Devil wing from Cardena, Calif., will be avaiable in the Duke Team Store (across from the main fan entrance to Cameron Indoor Stadium) beginning at 10 a.m. ET Saturday to sign copies of his book, "Celebrate Your Wins." The chance to meet Price takes place ahead of the bout between the No. 6-ranked Blue Devils (14-1, 3-0 ACC) and the visiting No. 24 SMU Tigers (12-2, 1-1 ACC) at 2 p.m. ET (ESPN).

"His story follows a young child with an uncanny love for the game of basketball," notes the overview of the book on Barnes & Noble. "A love that would take him on an incredible journey as a middle school phenom, to a high school All American, to a 9-year professional basketball player...Ricky shares some of the most unbelievable stories including the many people who changed his life forever...

"This is a riveting tale of success and leadership, a memoir, with a side of self-help. Ricky reminds us that we spend way too much time worrying about what went wrong and how to fix it. He also reminds us that we should spend more time celebrating some of the things we do right."

Across 112 appearances as a Blue Devil, beginning with the program's subpar 1994-95 campaign (13-18 overall) when Mike Krzyzewski sat out most of the season due to back pain and exhaustion, Ricky Price averaged 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 22.4 minutes per game. He earned All-ACC Third Team honors as a full-time starter in 1996-97.

