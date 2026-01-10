SMU vs. Duke Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Jan. 10
The Duke Blue Devils have already established themselves as a true national championship contender. Not only are they 14-1 and 3-0 in ACC play, but they also have the current betting favorite to win the Wood Award, Cameron Boozer.
Duke will host a fellow nationally ranked ACC team on Saturday. The No. 24 SMU Mustangs are 12-3 on the year, but are coming off a 74-70 loss to the Clemson Tigers.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this ACC showdown.
SMU vs. Duke Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- SMU +12.5 (-115)
- Duke -12.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- SMU +660
- Duke -1050
Total
- OVER 155.5 (-118)
- UNDER 155.5 (-104)
SMU vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 10
- Game Time: 2:00 pm ET
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- SMU Record: 12-3 (1-1 in ACC)
- Duke Record: 14-1 (3-0 in ACC)
SMU vs. Duke Betting Trends
- The OVER is 5-1 in SMU's last six games
- SMU is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games played on a Saturday
- SMU is 3-13 the last 16 times the Mustangs were set as underdogs
- Duke is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- Duke has won 20 straight home games
- Duke is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games played on a Saturday
SMU vs. Duke Key Player to Watch
- Cameron Boozer, F - Duke Blue Devils
Cameron Boozer has been unbelievable this season, averaging 23.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 58% from the floor. Whenever he brings his "A" game, Duke is a near-impossible team to beat.
SMU vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
I'm going to back Duke to cover this big spread on their home court. They've been fantastic this season, thriving on both sides of the court. They rank 16th in effective field goal percentage and 11th in defensive efficiency. SMU ranks 41st and 91st in those two metrics.
On top of thriving on both sides of the court, Duke is 12th in rebounding rate, grabbing 56.9% of available rebounds.
SMU has struggled on the road this season. Its average scoring margin drops from +21.6 at home to -3.2 on the road. The Mustangs' effective field goal percentage also drops 9.2% when playing on the road.
I'll lay the points with the Blue Devils.
Pick: Duke -12.5 (-105) via FanDuel
