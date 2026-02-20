Duke Basketball Program Set to Welcome Another Premier Forward

As has been the case with Cameron Boozer in Cameron Indoor Stadium this season, Cameron Williams could become the freshman centerpiece for the Duke basketball program next go-round. There's no doubt the St. Mary's High School (Ariz.) senior sensation possesses the necessary tools to soar at the college level and beyond.

A 7-foot, 210-pound power forward who has drawn comparisons to NBA legend Kevin Durant and figures to be a one-and-done lottery pick, Williams earned some high praise by pouring in 32 points to power his Knights (20-6) to a 69-57 home win over the Perry High School (Ariz.) Pumas in the first round of the Arizona State Playoffs on Wednesday night.

"Duke commit Cameron Williams is a rare breed!" Courtside Films captioned the following highlight reel. "The 7-footer plays like a guard."

Duke Basketball Head Coach Is High on Cameron Williams' Potential to Shine

"Cam possesses a unique set of tools you just don't find very often," fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer pointed out about the blueblood program's highest-ranked 2026 recruiting prize after Cameron Williams put his commitment in ink during the early signing period back in November. "At 7 feet with the ability to guard one through five, elite shooting range, ball-handling ability, and connective playmaking, Cam impacts the game in so many ways.

"But what excites us most is how coachable and intelligent he is. He genuinely wants to get better, win, and he has an unbelievable ceiling."

St. Mary’s forward Cameron Williams (1) dunks against Deer Valley during the 4A State Championship at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams is one of three five-star talents in the 2026 Duke basketball recruiting haul, along with Blair Academy (N.J.) point guard Deron Rippey Jr. and Heritage High School (Texas) small forward Bryson Howard. The heralded collection, which currently stacks up as the nation's No. 1 class in the composite rankings, also includes one four-star prospect in IMG Academy (Fla.) center Maxime Meyer, giving Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils a pair of 7-footers on next season's roster.

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Both Cameron Williams, who has climbed to No. 2 overall and No. 1 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, and Deron Rippey Jr., currently sitting at No. 10 overall and No. 1 among point guards in the cycle, were recently named McDonald's All Americans and landed among the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year Trophy.

