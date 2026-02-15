After losing top recruit, Duke can still target overseas prospect

The Duke Blue Devils men's basketball 2026 recruiting class is widely considered the best group in high school basketball. Both Rivals and 247Sports have ranked the Blue Devils No. 1 in their team recruiting rankings, marking the fourth consecutive year Duke has held the top spot since 2023.

Duke currently has four commitments in the 2026 class, including three five-star prospects: power forward Cameron Williams, point guard Deron Rippey Jr., and shooting guard Bryson Howard. The group is rounded out by four-star center Maxime Meyer.

St. Mary's Cameron Williams (1) during the Section 7 high school basketball tournament at Arizona Athletic Grounds on Jun 20, 2025, in Mesa. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While most programs would consider a four-player class complete — especially one with three five-stars — Duke continued to pursue additional elite talent.

One of the top remaining prospects was Jordan Smith Jr. of Paul VI Catholic High School. Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff recruited Smith heavily, continuing Duke’s strong relationship with Paul VI. In recent years, the Blue Devils have landed former five-stars Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels from the program, along with current players Patrick Ngongba and Darren Harris.

Paul VI Panthers guard Jordan Smith (23) prepares to shoot free throws during the third quarter of the City of Palms Classic first round game against the Garfield Heights Bulldogs at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Smith ultimately committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball after a late push from head coach John Calipari.

Duke’s Recruiting Outlook

Even without Smith, Duke still holds the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026. While he would have been a strong addition to the Brotherhood, Scheyer must now look elsewhere to fill the final roster spot — potentially overseas.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts on the court against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

One name to watch is Sayon Keita, one of the top international prospects in the 2026 class. Keita remains a priority target for the Blue Devils.

With Ngongba and Cameron Boozer expected to depart for the NBA Draft after this season and Maliq Brown graduating, Duke’s frontcourt will need reinforcement. Keita, who plays for FC Barcelona Bàsquet, offers significant upside. Although his playing time has been limited, his physical tools and defensive instincts stand out.

Mar 29, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) cheers as the Duke Blue Devils cut down the nets after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

At seven feet tall, Keita’s game is reminiscent of former Duke center and current Phoenix Suns rookie Khaman Maluach — a defensive anchor with developing offensive skill sets.

Duke’s 2026 class is already elite, featuring three five-star prospects and strong positional balance. Missing out on Jordan Smith Jr. is a setback, but it does little to diminish the overall strength of the group.

If Scheyer can secure a high-upside international prospect like Keita to solidify the front court, the Blue Devils could once again finish with the nation’s top overall recruiting class. Regardless of how the final scholarship spot is filled, Duke remains firmly positioned at the forefront of college basketball recruiting.

