Duke Basketball Signees Among McDonald's All American Nominees

Current freshmen Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, and Nikolas Khamenia extended the Duke basketball program's record number of McDonald's All American talents to 95 last year. And it looks as though the Blue Devils are likely to add a few more to that list this go-round.

ALSO READ: Recent Blue Devil Recruiting Visitor Commits to Hoosiers

On Thursday evening, the McDonald's All American High School Basketball Games selection committee revealed the 346 nominees (193 for the West squad, 153 for the East). And all four 2026 Duke basketball prizes made the cut.

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils mascot performs before a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Two future Blue Devils are among the West nominees: St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) five-star power forward Cameron Williams (No. 5 overall, No. 1 at his position, and No. 1 in his state on the 247Sports 2026 Composite) and Heritage High School (Texas) five-star small forward Bryson Howard (No. 12 overall, No. 2 among small forwards, and No. 1 in Texas).

Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 11 overall, No. 1 at his position, and No. 1 in his state) and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer (No. 104 overall, No. 12 among centers, and No. 20 in Florida) represent the pair of Duke basketball pledges on the list of East nominees.

Details for 2026 McDonald's All American Game Remain a Mystery

The date and venue for the 2026 edition of the McDonald's All American Game have yet to be announced. But the event always takes place at some point in late March or early April.

Final selections for the annual showcase should be announced in the next few weeks. Last year, the selection committee revealed the rosters (12 players on each side) in late January; so, for whatever reason, this year's announcements are already well behind schedule.

Every Duke basketball recruiting class since 2011 has featured at least two McDonald's All American selections.

Feb 1, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer coaches the Duke Blue Devils during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke's 2026 haul currently stacks up at No. 1 in the country, per 247Sports, as fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew are well on their way to finishing with what would be the Blue Devils' fourth top-ranked collection across the past five recruiting cycles.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.