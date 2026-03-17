Multiple Future Duke Basketball Players Cement All-American Hardware

The Naismith Awards announced its Boys' High School All-America Teams on Monday. And three members of the Duke basketball staff's four-deep 2026 recruiting collection made the list.

One such future Blue Devil, Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr., landed on the First Team. The other four players earning that distinction are Inglewood High School (Calif.) point guard Jason Crowe Jr. (headed to Missouri), Prolific Prep (Fla.) small forward Caleb Holt (Arizona), Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr. (Arkansas), and Rainier Beach High School (Wash.) small forward Tyran Stokes (undecided).

NAISMITH ALL-AMERICANS



Announcing the 2026 @jerseymikes Naismith Boys’ High School All-America Teams! pic.twitter.com/qfSGBXumVT — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) March 16, 2026

Rippey is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound speedster who ranks No. 10 overall, No. 1 among point guards, and No. 1 in New Jersey on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He committed to fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils back in late December.

Early Duke basketball signee Cameron Williams, a 7-foot, 210-pound five-star power forward at St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.), is the lone Blue Devil commit on the Naismith All-America Second Team. He stacks up at No. 2 overall among the nation's high school seniors, No. 1 among power forwards, and No. 1 in his state.

St. Mary's Cameron Williams (1) during the Section 7 high school basketball tournament at Arizona Athletic Grounds on Jun 20, 2025, in Mesa. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A fellow early Blue Devil pledge, Heritage High School (Texas) five-star small forward Bryson Howard, wound up on the Third Team. The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder, son of former Wake Forest standout and one-time NBA All-Star Josh Howard, stands at No. 12 overall, No. 2 at his position, and No. 1 in Texas.

Duke Basketball's ACC Coach of the Year Well Established at Top in Recruiting Arena

As things stand late in the cycle, Duke's haul ranks No. 1 overall in the country, per the 247Sports Composite. If it remains there, that would mark Jon Scheyer & Co.'s fourth No. 1-ranked class across his five years calling the shots for the Blue Devils on the recruiting trail.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer cuts down the net after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The lone Duke basketball prize who didn't make the cut for Naismith All-American honors is IMG Academy (Fla.) center Maxime Meyer, a 7-foot-1, 215-pound four-star center checking in at No. 107 overall, No. 13 at his position, and No. 22 in his state.

Meanwhile, Scheyer and his 2025-26 Blue Devils, this year's top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, are gearing up for their Round of 64 matchup against the No. 16 seed Siena Saints in Greenville, S.C., at 2:50 p.m. ET Thursday (CBS).

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