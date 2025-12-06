Duke Basketball Touches Down in Michigan for Top 10 Showdown

Fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (9-0, 0-0 ACC) left Durham on Friday afternoon. Hours later, after arriving in East Lansing, Mich., for their highly anticipated Saturday road test against Hall of Famer Tom Izzo and his No. 7-ranked Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten), the team was in the Breslin Center, enjoying a shootaround to get acquainted with their surroundings in preparation for the noon ET tipoff (FOX).

ALSO READ: All-Time Duke Mixtape Claims Blue Devils 'Set the Standard'

The official Duke basketball social media account posted the following look-in on the Blue Devils inside the 15,000-seat arena:

Shots up at Breslin Center pic.twitter.com/gtPO8dDWDt — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) December 6, 2025

Duke, boasting a 15-4 advantage in its all-time series with Michigan State, enters the contest with the program's longest winning streak to begin a season since 2017-18. The Blue Devils, now featuring a projected one-and-done lottery pick in centerpiece freshman forward Cameron Boozer, have emerged victorious in each of their only two all-time outings on the Spartans' home floor: 72-50 on Dec. 3, 2003, and 87-75 on Dec. 2, 2019.

Nov 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) celebrates with guard Caleb Foster (1) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Eight Duke-Michigan State clashes in history have taken place with both sides ranking inside the top 10. The Blue Devils, who are 113-82 all-time in top 10 showdowns, are 6-2 in such battles with the Spartans.

However, Duke hasn't played a true road game versus a top 10 opponent since defeating the then-No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers, 80-70, in the ACC Big/Ten Challenge on Dec. 3, 2014. Those 2014-15 Blue Devils also wound up knocking off the Badgers four months later in the national championship game, marking the blueblood's most recent NCAA title.

Duke Basketball and Michigan State Sitting at 3-0 Apiece Versus Ranked Teams

This season, Duke basketball has recorded wins over a trio of squads currently appearing in the AP Top 25 Poll: the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks, No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks, and most recently, No. 15 Florida Gators. As for the Spartans, they've beaten the Razorbacks, No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats, and the Blue Devils' archrival in the now-No. 16 UNC Tar Heels.

After squaring off Michigan State, Duke will have over a week off for exams before hosting the unranked Lipscomb Bisons (5-4, 0-0 ASUN) in the friendly confines of Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network).

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news and Blue Devil highlights.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE