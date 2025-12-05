All-Time Duke Basketball Mixtape Claims Blue Devils 'Set the Standard'
Over two dozen Duke basketball products, including several rising and established stars, are currently in the NBA. Meanwhile, Jon Scheyer and his No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (9-0, 0-0 ACC) are off to the school's best start since 2017-18 and extended the program's home winning streak to 22 with their thrilling 67-66 victory over the defending national champion Florida Gators on Tuesday night.
Plus, Duke has been to the Final Four in two of the past four seasons, including last year. And although the Blue Devils would have liked to have increased the national champion count to six or seven, the five banners hanging above the north end in Cameron Indoor Stadium aren't too shabby for the blueblood.
All in all, good times abound for the Duke basketball program, both now under fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer and in decades past under legendary leader Mike Krzyzewski.
On Thursday afternoon, the program's social media team posted the following heart-pumping mixtape in an effort to encapsulate all those good times. While most of the clips are from Krzyzewski's time at the helm, Scheyer pops up a few times in the video as a player who helped lead the 2009-10 Blue Devils to Duke's fourth national title:
From "The Crazies" to "The Dubs" to "Dream Biggest" to "The Brightest Lights" to "Built by Players, for Players," it's tough to argue against the program's boldest claim roughly midway through the four-minute mixtape: "We Set the Standard."
Moreover, the soundtrack selection sure feels fitting given some of the lyrics in Ohana Bam's "Make Way for the King" rap song:
- "They all want the name, but they ain't got what's running through these veins...We're not the same. We run everything."
- "What can I say? I got GOAT genes."
- "It must be the heart that sets me apart."
Duke basketball will put its "GOAT genes" to the test once again when Jon Scheyer and his high-powered Blue Devils travel to East Lansing, Mich., to square off against Tom Izzo's No. 7-ranked Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) in the Breslin Center at noon ET Saturday (FOX).
The squad then has over a week off for exams before hosting the Lipscomb Bisons in Cameron on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network).
