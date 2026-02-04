Vibrant Duke Basketball Performance Befuddles Boston College

Duke basketball is now 15-0 all time when hosting the Boston College Eagles in Durham. And the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (21-1, 10-0 ACC) recorded the latest home victory in the series with notable ferocity on Tuesday night, ultimately sending the unranked Eagles (9-13, 2-7 ACC) on their way with a 67-49 defeat in tow.

Freshman power forward and Naismith Award contender Cameron Boozer made his formidable presence felt early, scoring the game's first two baskets to give the Blue Devils a 5-0 advantage just over a minute into the contest. His teammates followed suit, as Duke led, 11-0, at the first media timeout.

The Blue Devils held the Eagles scoreless for the first five minutes and change in the first half.

Boston College heated up a smidge. However, Duke responded with a full-of-life answer on both ends of the floor. That effort included widespread sizzle beyond the arc, equating to some sort of "wiggle" dance courtesy of sophomore wing Isaiah Evans following his splash from well beyond NBA 3-point range.

And the Blue Devils entered the locker room with a commanding 42-27 lead after Boozer threw down a hammering dunk with under five seconds to play in the half.

Boozer and Evans both posted double-digit points across the first 20 minutes of action alone, as they headed into the break with 13 and 10, respectively.

Duke Basketball Continues Mashing the Gas in the Second Half

Cameron Boozer, who finished the bout with a career-high five steals, and first-year Duke wing Dame Sarr, a consistent defensive stalwart on the perimeter all season long, helped set the aggressive tone in the early going of the second half.

After securing a 20-point lead at 51-31 via a 9-4 run out of the break, it became clear the Blue Devils were well on their way to at least a somewhat comfortable victory.

All five Duke starters finished with at least a half dozen points: Cameron Boozer (19 points, 12 rebounds), Isaiah Evans (12 points, three assists, one steal, one block), sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II (nine points, nine boards, one steal, one block), Dame Sarr (six points, two rebounds, one steal), and junior point guard Caleb Foster (eight points, three rebounds, two assists).

Jon Scheyer and his fourth Duke basketball squad, currently No. 1 overall in the NCAA NET Rankings, extended their winning streak to 10 and tallied the program's 28th consecutive victory in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Under Scheyer's command, the Blue Devils are now 59-3 (95.2 winning percentage) at home.

Duke and the No. 14 UNC Tar Heels (18-4, 6-3 ACC) square off in the Dean E. Smith Center at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN), the first of two regular season meetings between the Tobacco Road archrivals.

