Jon Scheyer Comments on Duke Basketball Star's Humility

First-year Duke basketball standout and projected one-and-done lottery pick Cameron Boozer doesn't concern himself with stuffing his stat sheet. Even so, the boxscores that the 6-foot-9, 250-pound power forward continues to deliver have him in the running for truckloads of hardware, at both the ACC and national level.

On Saturday afternoon, Boozer recorded his second straight 30-point outing and fourth overall this season, as he poured in 32 points while collecting nine rebounds and dishing out four assists in the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils' 90-69 home win over the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the storied college hoops venue he's named after, Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke Basketball Head Coach on Cameron Boozer's Infectious Personality

"Cam is never satisfied," fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer noted to Duke Blue Devils On SI about the humility and leadership of Boozer, who now leads the country in scoring at 23.7 points per game while stacking up inside the top 20 with his 9.9 rebounding average.

"I think that's the great thing about him. He'll find something from [today's] game, I'm sure, where's he pissed at he didn't do as well, even though he had 32 and nine and four assists. But that's what makes him special. You know, he's wired where he's all about his teammates. He's not about numbers; he's about winning. And I think when your best player is that way, it becomes contagious and has a big effect on the rest of the group."

Cameron Boozer Credits Upbringing for His Humble Nature

In the locker room following the victory over Wake Forest, Duke Blue Devils On SI asked Boozer, son of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer and twin brother to one of his teammates in freshman point guard Cayden Boozer, how he became so unselfishness as a person and competitor.

"I think it's just how I was raised," the 18-year-old Miami, Fla., native said before again deflecting the praise in favor of talking about the rest of the Blue Devils. "Obviously, when you play with great players like this, it's easy to praise them. We've got Dame Sarr sitting right here to my left, one of the best defenders in the country — in my opinion, the best defender in the country. We've got Maliq Brown, another one of the best defenders in the country.

"You know, we've got guys who shoot the lights out, some great playmakers. You know, we've got so much talent, it's easy to just praise them."

Teammates Praise the Duke Basketball Centerpiece

There's no doubt that Boozer's supporting cast appreciates the shoutouts he gives during interviews and the way he conducts himself as a leader on and off the court.

"That's like my best friend," freshman forward Nikolas Khamenia explained to Duke Blue Devils On SI on Saturday. "He's one of the coolest dudes — super down to earth. And that's honestly what makes him such a special player is he has the humility to come in and just keep on working. Even if he scores 30 and has 12 rebounds, he's still gonna find something he could have done better."

Sophomore wing Isaiah Evans echoed those sentiments during his chat with Duke Blue Devils On SI.

"It's easy to play with Cam," Evans remarked. "It's easy to be a friend to him off the court. Like you said, he's a real humble guy, a real nice guy. So, it's just easy to play with him."

Cameron Boozer and the Blue Devils (18-1, 7-0 ACC), winners of seven consecutive contests and sitting alone atop the conference standings, are now gearing up to host the No. 23 Louisville Cardinals (14-5, 4-3 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).

