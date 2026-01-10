Eyes on Surging Duke Recruiting Prospect Kager Knueppel

Earlier this week, Marquette basketball head coach Shaka Smart was in the Wisconsin Lutheran High School Vikings' gym, now famous for producing 2024-25 Duke basketball one-and-done guard and current Charlotte Hornets rookie sensation Kon Knueppel.

As League Ready reported, Smart watched junior forward Kager Knueppel, eldest among Kon's four younger brothers and a name to watch on the 2027 Duke basketball recruiting trail, post 18 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists to help the back-to-back state champion Vikings improve to 10-0. They picked up a 67-52 win over Nicolet High School (Wis.), former home of a 2020-21 Blue Devil one-and-done forward and current projected 2025 NBA All-Star in Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson.

Shaka Smart was in the building as Kager Knueppel (Kon Knueppel younger brother) dropped 18, 14, and 4 to keep Wisconsin Lutheran at 10–0. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8HTZ2mL6b4 — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) January 7, 2026

Kager Knueppel and the Vikings are now 11-0 following their 74-54 road win over the Pewaukee High School (Wis.) Pirates on Friday night.

The 6-foot-10, 205-pound Milwaukee native, checking in as a four-star on most recruiting sites but increasingly displaying five-star potential, entered that contest averaging 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.0 blocks this season while shooting 48.1 percent from the field, 31.7 percent from three, and 92.1 percent at the foul line.

Wisconsin Lutheran's Kager Knueppel (1) brings the ball downcourt during the game against Slinger at Wisconsin Lutheran High School, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Dec. 9, 2025. Wisconsin Lutheran won the game, 68-46. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kager Knueppel Recruitment Gaining More Attention

A versatile talent with the look of a potential stretch-four at the college level, Kager Knueppel stacks up at No. 91 overall and No. 24 among small forwards in the class, per the Rivals 2027 Industry Top Basketball Recruits.

Although his reported offer sheet consists of only two suitors in the DePaul Blue Demons and Toledo Rockets, it's worth noting that Knueppel and his family visited Smart's Marquette Golden Eagles back in November. That's not to mention their stop to check out the Purdue Boilermakers.

Fun weekend with Kager at Marquette and Purdue. pic.twitter.com/siM9ggVNOD — Chari Nordgaard Knueppel (@ChariNKnueppel) November 17, 2025

Meanwhile, no 2027 preps have revealed an offer from fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer just yet.

Scheyer, who has expressed some early interest in Kager Knueppel, enjoys the No. 1-ranked collection in the 2026 cycle with what is already a four-deep bunch featuring a trio of five-stars in Heritage High School (Texas) small forward Bryson Howard, St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) power forward Cameron Williams, and Blair Academy (N.J.) point guard Derron Rippey Jr.

