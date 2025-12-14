Duke Offers a Pair of 2028 Prospects From New Jersey

As the 2026 recruiting cycle continues to wind down, programs across the country are shifting their focus to future classes.

While most of their focus remains on the 2027 class, Duke and head coach Manny Diaz have already started targeting several prospects in the 2028 class, including recently extending offers to two recruits from New Jersey.

Duke Offers Two 2028 New Jersey Prospects

Getting a head start on a prospect’s recruitment is one of the most effective ways for a smaller program like Duke to compete with some of the nation's top programs on the recruiting trail.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils are using that strategy on several 2028 recruits, most recently extending offers to two prospects from Camden High School in Camden, New Jersey: Andre Robinson and Eytan D'oleo. Here's a look at both prospects and where Duke stands in their recruitments

Where Does Duke Stand in Robinson's Recruitment

Robinson does not currently hold a star rating on 247Sports or Rivals, but he's a talented 2028 prospect who plays both defensive end and tight end for Camden. He shared that the Blue Devils had offered him on X, writing, "Blessed to receive my first Division 1 offer from Duke University !"

As Robinson notes, Duke is the first Division I school to have offered him, giving the Blue Devils a head start in his recruitment. It's still very early in Robinson's process, and other programs are likely to get involved, but Duke has already established itself as a contender to land him.

Where Does Duke Stand in D'oleo's Recruitment

Like Robinson, D'oleo hasn't gotten a star rating from any recruiting site yet, but he's also a talented 2028 prospect. He plays both defensive tackle and offensive tackle for Camden, standing at an impressive 6'7" and 295 pounds in just his sophomore year. He shared that the Blue Devils offered him on X, writing, "Blessed to receive my 2nd Division 1 offer to Duke University!"

Duke is the second Division I team to offer D'oleo, joining ACC rival Syracuse. While there's still a long way to go in his recruitment process, D'oleo is likely to pick up a lot more offers in the coming months. The Blue Devils have done a good job of getting their foot in door early in his recruitment before other schools are invovled.

How Does Duke's 2028 Board Look Overall?

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrates with safety DaShawn Stone (8) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With the Blue Devils offers to D'oleo and Robinson, they have extended offers to over 45 2028 prospects. They haven't gained ground on any particular player, but have made a strong early impression on many recruits, which should help them attract a strong class down the line.

