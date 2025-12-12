Comparing Duke's 2026 Recruiting Class to Rest of the ACC
In this story:
The 2025 season was an interesting year, to say the least, for Duke and head coach Manny Diaz. The Blue Devils experienced a lot of success on the field this year, finishing with an 8-5 record and ending the season with an ACC Championship victory over Virginia.
Diaz was able to use some of Duke's on-field success to find success on the 2026 recruiting trail as well, securing a 15-player class during last week's Early National Signing Period. Now that the period has ended, here's a look at how Duke fared compared to the rest of the ACC.
How Does Duke's 2026 Class Stack Up in the ACC?
Duke's 2026 recruiting class finished the Early National Signing period ranked 61st in the country. That's well below what Diaz probably hoped for, and when looking at the ACC rankings, the Blue Devils' head coach must be even more frustrated.
2026 ACC Recruiting Rankings:
*Note: All Data comes from Rivals
- Miami (No. 9 class in the country)
- Florida State (No. 14 class in the country )
- North Carolina (No. 18 class in the country)
- Clemson: (No. 19 class in the country)
- SMU: (No. 23 class in the country)
- Virginia Tech (No. 27 class in the country)
- Syracuse (No. 29 class in the country)
- Stanford (No. 36 class in the country)
- Georgia Tech (No. 41 class in the country)
- Pittsburgh (No. 44 class in the country)
- Louisville (No. 47 class in the country)
- Wake Forest (No. 48 class in the country)
- NC State (No. 49 class in the country)
- Cal (No. 50 class in the country)
- Boston College (No. 51 class in the country)
- Duke (No. 61 class in the country)
- Virginia (No. 80 class in the country)
How Does Duke's ACC Recruiting Ranking Impact the Team's Future Outlook?
To put it bluntly, Duke’s performance in the 2026 cycle was rough. Not only did the Blue Devils fail to finish the Early National Signing Day with a top 60-ranked class nationally, but they also ended up second-to-last in the conference.
To compete with their ACC rivals, the Blue Devils need to bring in similar talent. The truth is that Duke did not manage to do so in this recruiting cycle.
Although Duke's high school signing class was near the bottom of the ACC, the good news for Duke is that they can still add talent through the upcoming transfer portal window in January. Diaz did a good job of landing solid transfer portal talent last offseason, and if the Blue Devils can do the same this year, they should have a competitive roster heading into the 2026 season.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE
Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.