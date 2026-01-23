Future Duke Big Man Earns Ranking Boost

IMG Academy (Fla.) center and Duke basketball signee Maxime Meyer began this calendar year at No. 94 among 2026 prospects in the eyes of 247Sports. The 7-foot-1, 215-pound four-star from Toronto has since jumped a dozen places to No. 82 in the cycle, bumping his composite ranking to just inside the top 100 at No. 97 overall.

He sits at No. 12 among all 2026 centers and No. 18 overall in Florida.

"We're thrilled to welcome Maxime to Duke," fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer said about Meyer, who announced his commitment to the Blue Devils in late October, after the promising talent put his pledge in ink during the early signing period in November. "Max's development over the past few years has been impressive, and we believe his ceiling is as high as anyone's in this class.

"Max checks every box we look for at Duke: elite character, competitiveness, and an outstanding basketball IQ. Max is one of the premier rim protectors in the country, can run the floor, and has great passing instincts. What excites us most is that he's still getting better...and quickly. Max embraces winning, and we're fired up to get him on campus. He's a big-time addition to The Brotherhood."

Speaking of big-time additions, Scheyer and his crew now boast a trio of top-15 commits in the 2026 arena.

Duke Basketball's Heralded 2026 Collection

Maxime Meyer is set to arrive on campus in the summer alongside the Blue Devils' other three 2026 recruiting prizes thus far: St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) five-star power forward Cameron Williams (No. 4 composite ranking), Heritage High School (Texas) five-star small forward Bryson Howard (dropped one notch to No. 14 this week), and Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 12).

The Duke basketball haul currently stacks up at No. 1 in the country. If it ends up atop the rankings when the cycle officially comes to an end come late spring, it would mark the fourth time that Jon Scheyer has landed a top-ranked group across his five years calling all the shots on the recruiting trail.

