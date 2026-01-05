Duke Hosting Division II Running Back on Portal Visit

As the 2026 transfer portal continues, Duke and head coach Manny Diaz are making progress with several of their top portal targets as they look to address the Blue Devils' most significant needs heading into next season.

One of the Duke’s top portal targets is a Division II running back transfer from the Colorado School of Mines, who’s currently on campus in Durham for an official visit.

On Saturday, 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported on X that Duke is currently hosting Landon Walker, a running back transfer from the Colorado School of Mines, for an official visit.

Colorado School of the Mines RB Landon Walker is currently on a visit to Duke and will soon see Arizona State, a source tells @247Sports.



The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder has run for 2,005 yards & 26 TDs on 6.4 ypc in 28 games over the last 3 years.https://t.co/yiUqRa2nHg pic.twitter.com/0KNKeW4evF — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 3, 2026

Hummer also reported that Walker is expected to travel to Tempe for an official visit with the Sun Devils shortly after his trip to Durham.

Walker had no stars as a member of the 2021 recruiting class from Keller Central High School in Kelly, Texas, and drew little interest from Division I programs. He ultimately committed to the Colorado School of Mines, where he has spent the last five seasons.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He redshirted his freshman year in 2021 and was a rotational back the following season. He emerged as Colorado School of Mines’ starter in 2023, rushing for 790 yards and 12 touchdowns, and posted similar numbers in 2024, with 741 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Walker appeared in only four games in 2025 before entering the portal in mid-November. Throughout his career, he has appeared in 39 games, rushing for over 2,000 yards and scoring 29 touchdowns. He enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Karon Prunty (3) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

While running back is far from Duke’s most pressing need, with Nate Sheppard set to return for his sophomore year in 2026, the Blue Devils could use a change-of-pace back alongside him, and Walker would perfectly fill that role.

There are some risks in targeting Walker, given that he's never played at the Division I level, but he’s produced at a high level at Colorado School of Mines and has the size at 6’2” and 225 pounds, along with the athleticism to compete in the ACC.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Although he wouldn’t necessarily be a starter for the Blue Devils, Walker would be a welcome addition to Duke’s offense in 2026. 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 961 overall player in the portal, and the No. 89 running back.

Duke isn’t the only school interested in Walker, and the Blue Devils will face competition to secure his commitment. Still, hosting him for an official visit should put Diaz and company in a strong position to win his portal recruitment.

