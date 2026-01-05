Duke Hosting Division II Running Back on Portal Visit
In this story:
As the 2026 transfer portal continues, Duke and head coach Manny Diaz are making progress with several of their top portal targets as they look to address the Blue Devils' most significant needs heading into next season.
One of the Duke’s top portal targets is a Division II running back transfer from the Colorado School of Mines, who’s currently on campus in Durham for an official visit.
Colorado School of Mines Transfer Running Back to Visit Duke
On Saturday, 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported on X that Duke is currently hosting Landon Walker, a running back transfer from the Colorado School of Mines, for an official visit.
Hummer also reported that Walker is expected to travel to Tempe for an official visit with the Sun Devils shortly after his trip to Durham.
Walker had no stars as a member of the 2021 recruiting class from Keller Central High School in Kelly, Texas, and drew little interest from Division I programs. He ultimately committed to the Colorado School of Mines, where he has spent the last five seasons.
He redshirted his freshman year in 2021 and was a rotational back the following season. He emerged as Colorado School of Mines’ starter in 2023, rushing for 790 yards and 12 touchdowns, and posted similar numbers in 2024, with 741 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Walker appeared in only four games in 2025 before entering the portal in mid-November. Throughout his career, he has appeared in 39 games, rushing for over 2,000 yards and scoring 29 touchdowns. He enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.
While running back is far from Duke’s most pressing need, with Nate Sheppard set to return for his sophomore year in 2026, the Blue Devils could use a change-of-pace back alongside him, and Walker would perfectly fill that role.
There are some risks in targeting Walker, given that he's never played at the Division I level, but he’s produced at a high level at Colorado School of Mines and has the size at 6’2” and 225 pounds, along with the athleticism to compete in the ACC.
Although he wouldn’t necessarily be a starter for the Blue Devils, Walker would be a welcome addition to Duke’s offense in 2026. 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 961 overall player in the portal, and the No. 89 running back.
Duke isn’t the only school interested in Walker, and the Blue Devils will face competition to secure his commitment. Still, hosting him for an official visit should put Diaz and company in a strong position to win his portal recruitment.
Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.