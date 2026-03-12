Florida State vs. Duke Prediction, Odds for ACC Tournament Quarterfinal
In this story:
The No. 1 team in the country, the Duke Blue Devils, is ready to play in its first game in the ACC Tournament when they take on the Florida State Seminoles in tonight's quarterfinal.
Florida State got by California to earn a spot in the quarterfinals, and they should feel some level of confidence against Duke, having lost by just four points against them in their regular-season meeting back on January 3.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this ACC showdown.
Florida State vs. Duke Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Florida State +16.5 (-110)
- Duke -16.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Florida State +1050
- Duke -2000
Total
- OVER 149.5 (-110)
- UNDER 149.5 (-110)
Florida State vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 12
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Florida State Record: 18-14 (10-8 in ACC)
- Duke Record: 29-2 (17-1 in ACC)
Florida State vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Florida State is 18-13-1 ATS this season
- Duke is 18-13 ATS this season
- The UNDER is 21-10 in Duke games this season
- The OVER is 16-16 in Florida State games this season
Florida State vs. Duke Key Player to Watch
- Cameron Boozer, F - Duke Blue Devils
Cameron Boozer is already the best player in the country, but now his role with Duke will become even more important as Caleb Foster is set to miss the conference tournament. Boozer is averaging an ultra-impressive 22.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals. Florida State kept him in check in their regular-season meeting, holding him to just 17 points. They'll have to do that again in tonight's rematch if the Seminoles want any hope of winning this game.
Florida State vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
I'm not afraid to lay the big number on this Duke team. The Blue Devils have no weaknesses on either side of the court. They're 13th in effective field goal percentage and first in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Florida State is 148th and 185th in those two metrics.
Florida State has the ability to take over a game with its 3-point shooting, sporting one of the highest 3-point shot rates in the country, but now they have to face a Duke team that ranks 12th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 30.15 from 3-point range. That's bad news for the Seminoles.
Pick: Duke -16.5 (-110)
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUSDYW to earn up to a 10 100% Boosts when you sign up and make your first wager with the online sportsbook.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets