Florida State vs. Duke Prediction, Odds for ACC Tournament Quarterfinal

The No. 1 team in the country, the Duke Blue Devils, is ready to play in its first game in the ACC Tournament when they take on the Florida State Seminoles in tonight's quarterfinal.

Florida State got by California to earn a spot in the quarterfinals, and they should feel some level of confidence against Duke, having lost by just four points against them in their regular-season meeting back on January 3.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this ACC showdown.

Florida State vs. Duke Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Florida State +16.5 (-110)

Duke -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Florida State +1050

Duke -2000

Total

OVER 149.5 (-110)

UNDER 149.5 (-110)

Florida State vs. Duke How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 12

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Florida State Record: 18-14 (10-8 in ACC)

Duke Record: 29-2 (17-1 in ACC)

Florida State vs. Duke Betting Trends

Florida State is 18-13-1 ATS this season

Duke is 18-13 ATS this season

The UNDER is 21-10 in Duke games this season

The OVER is 16-16 in Florida State games this season

Florida State vs. Duke Key Player to Watch

Cameron Boozer, F - Duke Blue Devils

Cameron Boozer is already the best player in the country, but now his role with Duke will become even more important as Caleb Foster is set to miss the conference tournament. Boozer is averaging an ultra-impressive 22.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals. Florida State kept him in check in their regular-season meeting, holding him to just 17 points. They'll have to do that again in tonight's rematch if the Seminoles want any hope of winning this game.

Florida State vs. Duke Prediction and Pick

I'm not afraid to lay the big number on this Duke team. The Blue Devils have no weaknesses on either side of the court. They're 13th in effective field goal percentage and first in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Florida State is 148th and 185th in those two metrics.

Florida State has the ability to take over a game with its 3-point shooting, sporting one of the highest 3-point shot rates in the country, but now they have to face a Duke team that ranks 12th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 30.15 from 3-point range. That's bad news for the Seminoles.

Pick: Duke -16.5 (-110)

