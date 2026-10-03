How Duke Football’s Passing Game Hitting Their Stride

As the Duke Blue Devils spend their bye week evaluating the past four weeks, they must be coming away excited about the opportunities ahead as they return to ACC competition against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Coach Manny Diaz seems to have done it again, building another solid foundatio n of players led by superstar running back Nate Sheppard, arguably the country’s best. Diaz’s defense has turned itself around after a rough 2025 campaign. Those two areas alone have driven the Blue Devils' success in the first four weeks.

Duke’s Passing Game Has Grown Up

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) looks to pass during the first quarter against the William & Mary Tribe at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, during this 4-0 start, the passing game has progressed the most. Imagine two months ago I would be saying quarterback Walker Eget and his pass-catchers are beginning to hit their stride. You would look at me funny and have some questions.

Yet here we are. Duke has seen its passing game grow since Week 1, when Eget went 13-of-26 for 131 yards. Each week, they've made progress, and a lot of it has to do with the chemistry aspect, the quarterback trusting the system, and being comfortable with the concepts themselves.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) throws the ball against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is tough to replace an eventual Heisman hopeful in Darian Mensah and a 1,000-yard wideout in Cooper Barkate. Those two were everything for the Blue Devils last season, and there is a sense of betrayal. Even so, offensive coordinator Jonathan Patke must be impressed with his new group of pass-catchers.

Tight end Jeremiah Hasley easily has the most reliable hands; Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton seems to catch almost everything thrown his way, becoming a welcome surprise for the Blue Devils. Transfer Jared Richardson, along with Jaivon Solomon, Kavon Simmons, and Jayden Moore, have all contributed. Sheppard has also been a great checkdown option for Eget.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; William & Mary Tribe defensive back Brendan Robinson (25) attempts to tackle Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jonah Burton (6) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eget, Duke Passing Game Hitting Their Stride

Eget’s progression is starting to look like the quality game manager Duke needs, and he has the arm talent to be more than that. The toughest matchups will be against North Carolina, Virginia, Miami, and Clemson, and Eget must be on his A-game for those bouts later in the campaign.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jaivon Solomon (4) celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter against the William & Mary Tribe at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If this passing offense is hitting its stride, which they seem to be, there is no stopping the Blue Devils until at least November, when they could walk into Hard Rock Stadium as a top 15-ranked team against the Hurricanes. It will be Eget’s biggest challenge, but knowing Diaz and his program, overachieving in a big moment seems likely.