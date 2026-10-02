3 Areas Duke Football Can Improve More After Bye Week

The Duke Blue Devils have shown promise in their first four games with an unbeaten start. The program has impressed in ways many didn't expect entering the 2026 season.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff deserve a lot of credit, as does the country's best running back, Nate Sheppard. The Blue Devils have a chance to do something special with their remaining schedule, and some of their strengths could be even better than they are now during a potential run. Here are three areas Duke can improve further.

The Passing Game

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) looks to pass against the William & Mary Tribe during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's passing attack grew with each snap and game. Walker Eget grew comfortable in the offense and with what offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer asked of him, and that comfort showed early when Duke threw it all over the yard against William & Mary instead of establishing the run right away.

Yet this area can be even better than what we've seen. We have to remember that this is a brand-new group of pass-catchers and a quarterback playing together for the first time. When this passing game is firing on all cylinders, Duke becomes that much more dangerous, which would make them a serious threat in the ACC.

Cornerback

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; William & Mary Tribe wide receiver Khylil Johnson (5) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils cornerbacks Dylan Flowers (0) and Kyon Loud (1) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is a similar situation to the passing offense, where an entire group of cornerbacks has new starters from the boundary to inside at nickel, including transfers Dylan Flowers, Kyon Loud, and Evan Smith. All three players have flashed nicely together in recent weeks, but chemistry and communication issues on the back end have generated some explosive plays for opposing offenses.

Yet this cornerback room is just scratching the surface. Duke's defense is emerging as one of the best in the league, as its pass rush found a groove heading into the bye week. When the corners play with discipline and consistency, the unit becomes more complete.

Run Game Behind Nate Sheppard

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back CJ Campbell (0) runs past Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Mac Resetich (0) and defensive back Xavier Scott (1) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to find a position group that could truly be better than what it is now, but I'm picking the running back room. The reason is that the tailbacks behind Nate Sheppard are steadily developing into reliable players and could be excellent as the offense gels. Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell and freshman Jayvian Tanelus have shown promise and some solid runs, but when Sheppard needs a breather in big games, this group can put up impressive numbers in his place.

The Blue Devils will continue to lead with the run.