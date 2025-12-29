Duke Legend Grant Hill Shares His Recruiting Story

The Duke Blue Devils basketball program has a rich history of great players. That is what makes them one of the best programs, if not the best basketball program, still to this day. When people talk about going to play at the next level, they are talking about wanting to play for Duke.

It is special being part of a great program like Duke, but it is not for everyone. This is a place where the best of the best come to and get their skills even better for the next level and become legends.

One of those legends was former Duke all time great, Grant Hill. Hill had a great career when he was at Duke, and that turned into a great NBA career as well. That is something that he will always be proud of, and Duke was the place where he grew as a person and a player.

Sep 10, 2016; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils former basketball player Grant Hill is introduced during the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Wallace Wade Stadium. Wake defeated Duke 24-14. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Grant Hill on Duke Recruting Process

"By the time Hill arrived at Duke from South Lakes High School in Reston, Virginia, the career that followed would make the decision look inevitable in hindsight," said John Watson of 247Sports. "He became a three time All-America pick, helped Duke win NCAA titles in 1991 and 1992, earned ACC Player of the Year honors as a senior, and finished his Duke career with 129 games played and averages of 14.9 points and 6.0 rebounds. Duke retired his No. 33 jersey on Feb. 27, 1994."

"Matter of fact, when they won in 89, I went up there for an unofficial visit the next weekend [after the title game]. And I met Rameel Robinson. I met Mark Hughes," said former Duke great Grant Hill.

1994; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; FILE PHOTO; Duke University guard Grant Hill (33) in action against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at LJVM Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

"My first visit was to Duke, and at that point, I'm still thinking Carolina. Because you got to understand, like growing up, everything was North Carolina. "Baby blue and everything, Carolina, you know, colored shoes."

"So I go to Duke. We even go over to Chapel Hill, on one of the nights to a party on my visit to Duke. Because the schools are just seven miles apart, so they're so close."

"She's like, 'You're not going to Duke, are you?' I was like, 'Nah, I'm just here on a visit.' And she's like, 'All right, you got to come to Carolina.'"

1993; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; FILE PHOTO; Duke University guard Grant Hill prior to the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at LJVM Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

"But there was something about the visit. It was something about Coach K, Chicago guy. He was up and coming and just I believed him. Of the things that makes him great, his ability to connect with people and his ability to get you to buy in."

"But I just knew, like, this is where I wanted to be. It was Duke Carolina, but Coach K, he got me."

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.