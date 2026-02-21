Michigan vs. Duke Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 21

It's rare at this point of the college basketball season to have an out-of-conference game, but it's even more rare for that out-of-conference game to feature two of the top teams in the country. That's exactly what we have on Saturday night when No. 1 Michigan takes on No. 3 Duke at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Not only is this a must-watch matchup between two of the best teams in the country, but this game's result is going to play a significant role in seeding for next month's NCAA Tournament. It could also end up being a preview of a Final Four or even a National Championship matchup.

Michigan vs. Duke Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Michigan -2.5 (-110)

Duke +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Michigan -145

Duke +120

Total

OVER 148.5 (-110)

UNDER 148.5 (-110)

Michigan vs. Duke How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 21

Game Time: 6:30 pm ET

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Michigan Record: 25-1

Duke Record: 24-2

Michigan vs. Duke Betting Trends

Michigan is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 4-2 in Michigan's last six games

Duke is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games vs. Michigan

The UNDER is 6-1 in Duke's last seven games

Duke is 5-0 ATS in its last five games vs. Big Ten opponents

Michigan vs. Duke Key Player to Watch

Cameron Boozer, F - Duke Blue Devils

Cameron Boozer is the overwhelming favorite to win the Wooden Award as the nation's best player, but now it's time to see how he can perform against Duke's toughest opponent to date. Boozer leads the Blue Devils in points per game (22.8), rebounds (10.0), assists (3.9), and steals (1.7). Whether or not Duke can win this game will come down to how strong a performance Boozer has.

Michigan vs. Duke Prediction and Pick

There is little to separate these two teams. They rank sixth and 13th in effective field goal percentage and first and third in defensive efficiency. They are also two of the best rebounding teams in the country, while mixing up their offensive play by both attacking the interior and shooting the three-ball.

One area of this game that I think could be the difference maker is turnovers, as it's the one potential weakness that Michigan has. The Wolverines turn the ball over on 16.2% of possessions, which ranks 168th in the country. They also do a bad job of forcing turnovers themselves, ranking 213th in opponent turnovers per possession. By comparison, Duke ranks 116th and 68th in those two metrics.

In a game between two of the best teams in the country, if Duke can win the turnover battle, they're going to have a chance to win this game. I'll take the points with the Blue Devils.

Pick: Duke +2.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

