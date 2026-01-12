Lineup Switch Provides Major Boost for Duke's Ngongba

The No. 6-ranked Duke Blue Devils improved to 15-1 overall and 4-0 in ACC play following an 82-75 victory over No. 24 SMU (12-4, 1-2 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

After consistently lackluster defense from the Blue Devils across the team's last several games, head coach Jon Scheyer elected to tweak the starting lineup. The switch in the frontcourt didn't completely shift Duke's defensive performance, but sophomore center Patrick Ngongba certainly reaped the benefits in his first game coming off the bench.

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as Southern Methodist Mustangs guard B.J. Edwards Jr. (0) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke had allowed three of its last four opponents to shoot 53% or better from the field as a team heading into the contest against SMU, one of the ACC's most prolific offenses. Now, the percentages won't tell the entire story, as the Blue Devils allowed the Mustangs to shoot 57% from the floor as a team and 50% from three-point range. But, Duke limited an SMU team that has averaged 94.5 points per game in its 12 wins to 75, while forcing 21 turnovers, a season-high for the Mustangs, that turned into 21 Duke points.

#6 Duke just beat #24 SMU 82–75 🚨🔥



😈 Isaiah Evans: 21 PTS

😈 Cameron Boozer: 18 PTS, 7 REB, & 4 AST

😈 Patrick Ngongba II: 17 PTS & 5 REB@DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/qwmHxNpfCn — SLAM University (@slam_university) January 10, 2026

With the defense lacking, Scheyer elected to implement senior big Maliq Brown, potentially the best defender in all of college basketball, into the starting lineup in place of Ngongba, who had started every game for the team leading up to the date with SMU on Saturday.

Patrick Ngongba Tallies Big Game off the Bench

Patrick Ngongba talks Duke win over SMU. pic.twitter.com/H78GcqPjKE — Blue Devil Nation (@BlueDevilNation) January 10, 2026

Ngongba still played 27 minutes against the Mustangs compared to Brown's 18, but coming off the bench seemingly allowed the sophomore to find a new rhythm offensively.

The 6'11, 250-pound big man tied his career-high with 17 points to go along with five rebounds on 6-of-10 (60%) shooting from the floor. Ngongba's 10 shot attempts are the most he has taken in a game throughout his career in Durham.

"Pat has a career-high," Scheyer said in his press conference after the Blue Devils' fourth straight win. "And, we know Pat, how special of a player he can be."

Compared to his freshman year with Duke, Ngongba's footwork and use of his body in the paint have improved exceptionally. As the only true five-man who plays serious minutes on this roster, he's a major factor for the Blue Devils, much more on the offensive side than he was in 2024-25. Ngongba has become a willing shooter and driver of the basketball as opposed to purely a back-to-the-basket big, and his 2026 NBA Draft stock is continuing to rise.

My chat with first-time Duke basketball starter Maliq Brown, who had high praise for the huge efforts off the bench from Cayden Boozer and Patrick Ngongba II: pic.twitter.com/E9IqIcziUx — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) January 10, 2026

Ngongba is averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds on 63.9% shooting on the 2025-26 campaign.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.