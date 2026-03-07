UNC vs. Duke Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, March 7

The Duke Blue Devils' only loss in the ACC this season came at the hands of their rival, losing to the UNC Tar Heels by a score of 71-68 back on February 7.

The Blue Devils can get their revenge tonight when the two teams rematch in their regular-season finale. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.

Duke vs. UNC Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

UNC +15.5 (-105)

Duke -15.5 (-115)

Moneyline

UNC +860

Ohio +230

Total

OVER 144.5 (-115)

UNDER 144.5 (-105)

Duke vs. UNC How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 7

Game Time: 6:30 pm ET

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

UNC Record: 24-6 (12-5 in ACC)

Duke Record: 28-2 (16-1 in ACC)

Duke vs. UNC Betting Trends

UNC is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games

The UNDER is 4-1 in UNC's last five games

UNC is 13-6 ATS in its last 19 games vs. Duke

Duke is 5-0 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 8-3 in Duke's last 11 games

Duke vs. UNC Key Player to Watch

Cameron Boozer, F - Duke Blue Devils

Cameron Boozer is running away with the Wooden Award as the best player in the nation, and while Duke lost its first game against UNC, it wasn't because of him. He put up 24 points in 10-of-21 shooting, while also adding 11 rebounds and three assists. Duke needs to get him some support in the rematch tonight.

Duke vs. UNC Prediction and Pick

UNC is going to be in trouble tonight with Caleb Wilson sidelined. He put up 23 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the first game against Duke, but now he's sidelined with a hand injury.

Duke may have covered this spread with Wilson in the game, but now with him out, the Tar Heels have little hope on the road. The Blue Devils are completely deserving of the No. 1 ranking in the country. They rank 13th in effective field goal percentage and first in defensive efficiency, ranking higher in that stat than teams like Gonzaga and Houston, who we typically look at as being defensive powerhouses.

Don't be afraid to lay the big number on Duke tonight.

Pick: Duke -15.5 (-115)

