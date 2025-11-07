The Duke Freshman Ready to Step Up as Top Star
The Duke Blue Devils got off to the start they wanted after their first win of the season over Texas earlier this week. It was the first time we saw the new look Duke team with all the talented freshmen and the returners on the floor in a game that counted.
It was a great showing for the Blue Devils. There were nerves to start the game and that is what is expected when these new freshmen come in and are playing on a big stage and for a school and program like Duke.
We saw one of the best freshmen and one of the best players in College Basketball, Cameron Boozer, take the floor for the first time, and it did not go his way in the first half of that game, but we settled in, and in the second half, he came out ready and played well.
He was the best player on the floor and he showed why he is the player who is going to lead the Blue Devils this season.
Now, for Duke, they have to figure out the role for all the other players. More importantly, what player is going to step up and be the player who takes over when Boozer is not having his best day? That is going to be something that they will figure out in the upcoming weeks.
- "Obviously, Boozer is No. 1. (Credit to Texas and Sean Miller for holding the top-three recruit scoreless in the first half on Tuesday, but Boozer posted a second-half double-double — 15 points and 10 rebounds — to lead the Blue Devils to a 75-60 win.)" said Brendan Marks of The Athletic.
- "One of Jon Scheyer’s best coaching characteristics through three seasons has been his role definition and getting players to understand their respective jobs."
Isaiah Evans the Next Man Up For Duke?
"Boozer is going to be Duke’s top scoring option and bus driver almost every night, but what about the rest of the pecking order behind him? Entering this season, I wouldn’t have been surprised if anyone from Patrick Ngongba to Isaiah Evans to Dame Sarr emerged as the Blue Devils’ No. 2."
"But after Tuesday night, it seems we have an early answer to that question: Evans. The sophomore sharpshooter was tremendous against the Longhorns, scoring a career-high 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting — and importantly, hitting 4 of 8 from 3."
"The 2024 five-star recruit has always been a high volume shooter — he took at least five 3s in 15 games last season, despite playing only 13.8 minutes per game — but not always the most efficient one. Tuesday was a huge development on that front, and encouraging for anyone who believes Duke can make it back to the Final Four."
"Scheyer said after the game that Duke is in the midst of an “evolution,” especially in terms of defining roles, and that’s more than understandable for a team that lost all five starters to the NBA this summer. But early on, it certainly appears that if anyone can emerge as the Blue Devils’ consistent No. 2 — and on some nights, No. 1 — it’ll be Evans, a likely looming first-rounder."
