Polished Dimes Dictate Latest Top Duke Basketball Plays

All but five of the Duke basketball team's 28 made field goals in Saturday's 91-87 road victory over the unranked Florida State Seminoles came as the result of an assist. That equates to 82.1 percent, a season-high for the No. 6 Blue Devils.

Their 23 dimes in the Tucker Center marked the seventh time they've dished out 20 or more.

With all of the above in mind, it's no wonder crisp passes abound in Duke's top five plays from the bout, which the program's social media accounts posted on Sunday evening:

The selections begin at No. 5 with the perfectly placed alley-oop toss from freshman point guard Cayden Boozer to sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II.

No. 4 is an impressive find by freshman power forward Cameron Boozer, who finished with a game-high and career-high nine assists, to a cutting Isaiah Evans for the sophomore wing's slam between two defenders.

Evans recorded a career-high 28 points and drained a season-high six threes, matching the career-best mark he set during his breakout performance last season in an early December home win over the Auburn Tigers.

As for the No. 3 through No. 1 Duke basketball plays, they all took place in the second half. And as evidenced in the comments from the CBS broadcast crew, they all featured extra passes galore, ultimately leading to 3-point buckets that helped ensure the Blue Devils outdueled the turbocharged, sharpshooting Seminoles in the end.

It sounds like those highlight moments by the Blue Devils, particularly the ones during crunch time, certainly pleased the Duke basketball coaching staff.

"I thought our guys made some really tough plays," fourth-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer said during the opening statement to his postgame press conference. "Winning on the road in the ACC is not an easy thing to do, and I'm just proud of our team for figuring it out."

Duke basketball next takes its high-powered attack — now averaging 87.3 points per game this season — to the KFC Yum! Center, as the Blue Devils (13-1, 2-0 ACC) are set to battle the No. 16 Louisville Cardinals (11-3, 1-1 ACC) on the road at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

