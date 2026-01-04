One 'Showtime Slim' Feat Always Equals Duke Basketball Victory

As college hoops guru Jon Rothstein advertised via social media following the No. 6-ranked Blue Devils' 91-87 road win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, ever since Isaiah Evans arrived in Durham, Duke basketball has yet to lose when the "Showtime Slim" sharpshooter has scored 10 points or more. In fact, the blueblood program is an impressive 20-0 (9-0 this season) in those contests.

Additionally, one could point out that Duke is 30-0 (13-0 this season) when Evans tallies at least five points and 25-0 (7-0 this season) when he knocks down at least three 3-pointers.

No matter how one slices it, the conclusion is the same: the Blue Devils are winners when the 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing from Fayetteville, N.C., finds his groove.

"This isn't the same ACC as last year."



Isaiah Evans caught up with Bill Raftery after his dominant 28-point performance. pic.twitter.com/D0wwfmTLei — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 3, 2026

Of course, it's also worth remembering that Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils have suffered only five defeats, period, since the beginning of last season.

Indeed, Isaiah Evans has enjoyed the good fortune of playing alongside top-notch teammates, including three of the eventual top 10 selections in the NBA Draft last season and a projected one-and-done high lottery pick in freshman power forward Cameron Boozer this go-round.

Still, it is undeniable that Duke most appreciated Evans' effort against the Seminoles, as he recorded a career-high 28 points while shooting 6-for-14 from downtown and 6-for-6 at the foul line (now 13-for-13 at the charity stripe across Duke's 2-0 start to ACC play). If not for his sizzle — six threes matched the career-high he set in his brilliant performance versus the Auburn Tigers as a rookie — chances are the Blue Devils would've experienced a considerably less cheerful flight back to Durham.

Evans is now averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game as a sophomore. The 20-year-old, a full-time starter, is shooting 40.3 percent from the field, 34.7 percent beyond the arc, and 89.1 percent at the line.

Jon Scheyer on Improvements in the Duke Basketball Shooting Department

"I thought Isaiah, the moments that he had were huge," Scheyer said during his postgame press conference in Florida State's Tucker Center before also commenting on his unit's difference-making 23-for-25 mark at the line. "And then the free throw shooting, that's been something for us we've worked really hard on. And I believe sometimes it can be a little contagious.

"So for us, it was contagious in a good way tonight. We'll enjoy this win tonight and get ready to continue to move forward."

Coach Scheyer post-game presser pic.twitter.com/XB9fM54eeO — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 3, 2026

The 13-1 Duke basketball squad moves forward with its road battle against the No. 16 Louisville Cardinals (11-3, 1-1 ACC) in the KFC Yum! Center at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.