Duke Basketball Prize Cameron Williams Earns 'Unreal' Tag

Sitting at No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) power forward Cameron Williams remains the highest-ranked member of the four-deep, top-ranked Duke basketball recruiting class. Presently, it appears the 7-foot, 210-pound five-star's stock is more likely to move up than down by the time the recruiting cycle comes to an end in the spring.

ALSO READ: Blue Devils Appreciate Return of Real Cameron Crazies

On Friday night, Williams put his 7-foot-1.5 wingspan on full display for the Knights in front of his home crowd, protecting the rim with authority on defense and punishing defenders all over the court on offense en route to fueling a 79-53 home win over the Arcadia High School (Ariz.) Titans in conference play.

"Cameron Williams is unreal," Ballislife.com captioned the following highlight reel it posted on Sunday night. "His potential is through the roof."

#2 ranked Duke signee Cameron Williams is unreal. His potential is through the roof. pic.twitter.com/SWxjf1dFVu — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 12, 2026

Highly Anticipated Televised Showdown Awaits Cameron Williams

Following two conference outings this week, Williams and his St. Mary's Catholic squad will head to Springfield, Mass., for their Panini Hoophall Classic matchup against a prep powerhouse and ever-growing Duke basketball pipeline in Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.). The Knights and Panthers, whose four eventual Blue Devils this decade include a pair of Jon Scheyer's current sophomores in Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba II, are set to play on Monday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2).

Paul VI Catholic features combo guard Jordan Smith Jr. The ultra-competitive athletic phenom stacks up at No. 2 overall in the class, two notches above Williams, and may well also wind up at Duke.

Smith is down to a final six in his recruitment but still deliberately taking his time in choosing a winner. The Blue Devils, who remain the Crystal Ball favorite to eventually prevail, are battling the Indiana Hoosiers, Kentucky Wildcats, Georgetown Hoyas, Syracuse Orange, and Arkansas Razorbacks for the 6-foot-2, 200-pound five-star's coveted services.

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; The Blue Devil, mascot for the Duke Blue Devils, performs before the game against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As things stand, the 2026 Duke basketball haul contains two more five-stars alongside Cameron Williams in Heritage High School (Texas) small forward Bryson Howard (No. 13 composite ranking) and Blair Academy (N.J.) point guard Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 12), plus one four-star early signee in IMG Academy (Fla.) center Maxime Meyer (No. 102).

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.