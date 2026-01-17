Duke Signee's Powerful 22-Point Half Earns Social Media Buzz

On Wednesday night, future Duke basketball power forward Cameron Williams tallied an eye-popping 22 points before halftime to help his St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) Knights cruise to an 83-52 home win over the Mesquite High School (Ariz.) Wildcats and improve to 12-4 overall this season.

The 7-foot, 210-pound five-star's scoring prowess earned the following recognition and highlight package courtesy of well-known recruiting outlet Courtside Films on social media:

7-foot Duke commit Cameron Williams dropped 22 points in the first half last night 👀 pic.twitter.com/uzA2hydeQj — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) January 15, 2026

Recapping 2026 Duke Basketball Recruiting Efforts

As one of four heralded prospects already on board with the Blue Devils in the 2026 recruiting cycle, Cameron Williams is part of what currently stands as the nation's top-ranked class. If the collection finishes atop the rankings, it would mark Jon Scheyer's fourth No. 1 haul across his five years leading the charge in Durham.

"Coach Scheyer was cool, normal, and authentic in what he said and did," Williams, now checking in at No. 4 overall and No. 1 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, noted about Duke's well-received pursuit after he put his Blue Devil pledge in ink during the early signing period back in November.

Cameron Williams --> Cameron Indoor 🏰



Welcome to the Brotherhood, Cam! 👿✍️ pic.twitter.com/VmiwIiovdS — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) November 20, 2025

"He gets along well with his players. My family felt the same. The energy level in Cameron was crazy, and it truly shows how much support the basketball team has from everyone. Duke has everything I need to develop. They laid out a detailed plan on how I would fit. I can't wait to get started there."

In addition to securing Williams in the fall, Scheyer and his staff landed commitments and eventual signatures from Heritage High School (Texas) five-star small forward Bryson Howard and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer. Then, in late December, they emerged victorious in their recruitment of Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star Deron Rippey Jr., the highest-ranked point guard in the cycle.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells in the first half as his team fell behind by 10 points in the first half. The Duke Blue Devils rallied from being down nine points at the half to beat Louisville 84-73 Tuesday night at KFC Yum Center January 6, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils remain in contention for Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star combo guard Jordan Smith Jr., who boasts a No. 2 overall composite ranking. Plus, they've shown notable interest in another top-10 talent, Prolific Prep (Fla.) five-star small forward Bruce Branch III, sitting No. 6 among his 2026 peers.

