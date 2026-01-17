Duke Signee's Powerful 22-Point Half Earns Social Media Buzz
In this story:
On Wednesday night, future Duke basketball power forward Cameron Williams tallied an eye-popping 22 points before halftime to help his St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) Knights cruise to an 83-52 home win over the Mesquite High School (Ariz.) Wildcats and improve to 12-4 overall this season.
ALSO READ: How Blue Devils Cold-Plunged Into West Coast Mindset
The 7-foot, 210-pound five-star's scoring prowess earned the following recognition and highlight package courtesy of well-known recruiting outlet Courtside Films on social media:
Recapping 2026 Duke Basketball Recruiting Efforts
As one of four heralded prospects already on board with the Blue Devils in the 2026 recruiting cycle, Cameron Williams is part of what currently stands as the nation's top-ranked class. If the collection finishes atop the rankings, it would mark Jon Scheyer's fourth No. 1 haul across his five years leading the charge in Durham.
"Coach Scheyer was cool, normal, and authentic in what he said and did," Williams, now checking in at No. 4 overall and No. 1 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, noted about Duke's well-received pursuit after he put his Blue Devil pledge in ink during the early signing period back in November.
"He gets along well with his players. My family felt the same. The energy level in Cameron was crazy, and it truly shows how much support the basketball team has from everyone. Duke has everything I need to develop. They laid out a detailed plan on how I would fit. I can't wait to get started there."
In addition to securing Williams in the fall, Scheyer and his staff landed commitments and eventual signatures from Heritage High School (Texas) five-star small forward Bryson Howard and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer. Then, in late December, they emerged victorious in their recruitment of Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star Deron Rippey Jr., the highest-ranked point guard in the cycle.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils remain in contention for Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star combo guard Jordan Smith Jr., who boasts a No. 2 overall composite ranking. Plus, they've shown notable interest in another top-10 talent, Prolific Prep (Fla.) five-star small forward Bruce Branch III, sitting No. 6 among his 2026 peers.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.Follow MattGilesBD