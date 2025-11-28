Cameron Boozer Ensures Best Duke Basketball Start Since 2017
The high-powered Duke basketball squad scored only seven points across the first seven minutes of its 80-71 CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic win over the No. 22-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2, 0-0 SEC) on Thursday night, trailing 12-7 at the time with most of its production coming from sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II. But the No. 4 Blue Devils (8-0, 0-0 ACC) settled down, completing a 7-0 run to trail by only three at the under-12 media timeout in the first half.
After that, Duke continued to heat up, as phenom power forward and reigning ACC Rookie of the Week Cameron Boozer entered halftime with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal after going scoreless in the first 10 minutes of play. And the Blue Devils enjoyed a 41-35 lead at the break.
However, Arkansas came out of the break at full steam, rattling the Blue Devils by outscoring them, 22-11, across the first eight minutes of the second half.
Once again, though, the freight-train scoring moves and all-around heady plays by Boozer powered Duke's attack in climbing back. By the under-8 timeout, the 18-year-old Miami, Fla., native had accounted for 25 of his team's 60 points in the contest, and the Blue Devils trailed the Razorbacks by only two at 62-60.
Roughly two minutes later, following a strong bucket and ensuing free throw by Boozer, the score was knotted up at 64-64.
A putback bucket by Ngongba just under a minute later gave Duke the lead, 66-64, and the Blue Devils never faced a deficit again.
Cameron Boozer, twin brother of Blue Devil freshman point guard Cayden Boozer and son of Duke basketball great Carlos Boozer, finished the bout with 35 points to match the career high he posted in a home win over the Indiana State Sycamores earlier this month, adding nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals across his team-high 36 minutes of action.
Blue Devil junior Caleb Foster also came up clutch. The full-time starting point guard, who knocked down a three to quiet Arkansas' late surge, ended up with 14 points, three rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in 32 minutes on the floor.
Ngongba, the only other Blue Devil to reach double-digit points, wound up with 11 points, five boards, two dimes, one block, and one steal.
Another Ranked SEC Team Awaiting the Blue Devils
Jon Scheyer and his fourth Duke basketball team will now gear up to host the No. 10 Florida Gators (4-2), who fell to the TCU Horned Frogs, 84-80, in the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego, Calif., on Thursday. The Blue Devils and Gators square off in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN), part of the annual ACC/SEC Challenge.
Not only is Duke sitting at 8-0 for the first time under Scheyer's command, but the program is now also off to its best start since the 2017-18 Blue Devils recorded 11 straight victories out of the gates in their eventual Elite Eight campaign.
