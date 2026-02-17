2025-26 Wooden Award Odds: Cameron Boozer Heavily Favored Over AJ Dybantsa, JT Toppin

We're officially entering the final stretch of the college basketball regular season, and before we know it, conference tournament action will be here with the NCAA Tournament taking place shortly after.

That means now is the time to take a look at the latest odds to win the Wooden Award as the nation's best player, and in case you haven't been paying attention, the race has almost already been decided. Let's take a look.

Wooden Award Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Cameron Boozer (Duke) -4000

AJ Dybantsa (BYU) +1900

JT Toppin (Texas Tech) +1900

Braden Smith (Purdue) +5000

Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas) +8000

Kingston Flemings (Houston) +8000

Joshua Jefferson (Iowa State) +8000

Keaton Wagler (Illinois) +8000

Tyler Tanner (Vanderbilt) +10000

Boozer is set as the -4000 favorite to win the award, which is an implied probability of 97.56%. At this point in the season, it would likely take a serious injury to Boozer for him not to win this award, and for good reason. Not only is he the best player on one of the few truly elite teams in the country, but he leads Duke in points per game (22.8), rebounds per game (10.0), assists per game (3.9) and steals per game (1.7).

He's not averaging as many points as AJ Dybantsa of BYU, who is averaging 24.4, but Boozer has been the complete package, dominating on both sides of the court. He has also been at his best in big games, including putting up 29 points against the defending national champions (Florida) earlier this season, and putting up 24 points and 11 rebounds in a loss to their rival, UNC.

Unfortunately, the betting value at this point of the season is gone. Boozer, unless he gets injured, should cruise to the finish line to win this award. If you haven't already bet on Boozer, it's too late, but a bet on any other player would be a waste of money.

