Decision Date 'Coming Soon' for Five-Star Duke Basketball Target
Fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his elite recruiting team hosted Blair Academy (N.J.) senior point guard just over a month ago, as the 6-foot-2, 175-pound five-star sat behind the home bench for the Blue Devils' exhibition win over the UCF Knights in Cameron Indoor Stadium and joined the famed Cameron Crazies late in the lopsided contest.
Rippey has since cut his list of suitors to five. His finalists, which he named just over a week ago, includes the Blue Devils, along with one of Duke's nearby ACC foes in the NC State Wolfpack, plus the Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, and Miami Hurricanes.
And now, according to Deron Rippey Sr.'s recent chat with Zagsblog's Zach Smart, the coveted talent is on the verge of revealing a winner his high-profile recruitment.
"No more visits," Rippey Sr. told Smart, "and the date to commit is coming soon...Ron Ron wants to help a program win, build, and become part of a family with great culture and community, and he wants to help make history...[He] will decide which school he will attend because of the relationship with the head coaches and the coaching staff."
Each of the five finalists has welcomed Deron Rippey Jr. to campus for an official visit.
The 18-year-old phenom currently checks in at No. 12 overall, No. 1 among point guards, and No. 1 in New Jersey on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
"The bottom line is that his defense and athleticism separate him, and he has the motor to maximize both," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein wrote over the summer in summarizing Rippey's strengths. "He’s also a worker who has cut-up his frame and established a track record of consistently improving his game.
For now, the 247Sports Crystal Ball for Rippey still sits empty.
Meanwhile, the blueblood Duke basketball recruiters, who already boast three early signees in the 2026 class and rank No. 5 overall in the cycle, are also still in contention for Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star combo guard Jordan Smith Jr., appearing 10 spots above Rippey in the rankings.
RELATED: Where Blue Devils Stand in Jordan Smith Jr. Sweepstakes
If the Blue Devils manage to reel in both Smith and Rippey, they would be well on their way to securing a fourth top-ranked collection across the five cycles that Scheyer has been calling the shots for Duke in the recruiting arena.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE