Where Duke Basketball Stands in Jordan Smith Jr. Sweepstakes
A No. 5 national ranking in a recruiting cycle, where the Blue Devils currently sit with their 2026 efforts, is actually a bit subpar for Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff. After all, they've reeled in three of the past four No. 1 hauls, and they welcomed the No. 2 overall collection in the lone year they didn't finish on top of the list under Scheyer's command.
But there are still big-time battles to be won on the 2026 trail. One such pursuit involving the Duke basketball program is for the services of the No. 2-ranked overall talent on the 247Sports 2026 Composite in Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) guard Jordan Smith Jr.
Not only are the Blue Devils the top frontrunner for Smith in the eyes of the 247Sports Crystal Ball, but 2021-22 Duke basketball guard Trevor Keels recently teased on social media that the 6-foot-2, 200-pound five-star is "a lock" to end up in Durham for his college career. And Keels' forecast may well carry validity, as he — not to mention his Duke teammate, Jeremy Roach, plus two current Blue Devil sophomores in Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba II — are Paul VI Catholic products.
Smith, an aggressive competitor and athletic playmaker, has checked out the Duke basketball program in person a couple of times, with his most recent visit coinciding with the Blue Devils' annual Countdown to Craziness festivities in early October. Back in early August, he trimmed his list of contenders to six: Duke, Arkansas, Georgetown, Indiana, Kentucky and Syracuse.
For now, Jordan Smith Jr. hasn't revealed a decision date.
Whenever Smith announces his college choice, chances are Duke basketball will at least have a hat on the table.
- "Smith’s transition to subsequent levels will also be lightened by the fact that he doesn’t need to be an offensive focal point to impact the game," 247Sports director of basketball scouting Adam Finkelstein noted in his most recent assessment of the projected one-and-done talent.
- "He can do it with his defense, rebounding, energy, competitiveness, or unselfishness. His intangibles are truly elite and so while he may not have totally ideal size or ball skills, he’s extremely hard to bet against."
Duke's three-deep group of early 2026 signees consists of IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer, Heritage High School (Texas) five-star forward Bryson Howard, and St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) five-star forward Cameron Williams, who stacks up two spots below Smith at No. 4 overall in the class.
