Ex-Duke Basketball Guard Entering Transfer Portal Again

Jaden Schutt, a sharpshooter who ranked No. 75 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, arrived in Durham four years ago as a four-star shooting guard prospect in what was the first Duke basketball recruiting haul under the command of now-fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer. But he saw action in only 14 contests as a freshman for the 2022-23 Blue Devils before redshirting his second season with the program while recovering from multiple injuries, including a torn meniscus in the fall that year.

And following that 2023-24 campaign, Schutt entered the transfer portal and ultimately ended up at Virginia Tech to suit up for now-seventh-year Hokies head coach Mike Young.

NEW: Virginia Tech guard Jaden Schutt plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @JoeTipton reports.



Schutt began his college career at Duke.https://t.co/fF0nTmRbPE pic.twitter.com/MC7F6LaxFs — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 3, 2026

Now, with just one year of college eligibility remaining, Schutt plans to enter the transfer portal again when it officially opens for entry on Tuesday, On3's Joe Tipton first reported on Friday morning.

As a redshirt sophomore back in 2024-25, Schutt served as a starter in 26 of his 32 appearances for the Hokies. This season, the 22-year-old from Yorkville, Ill., drew only five starting nods across his 32 outings but matched his career-high scoring average at 7.7 points, adding 1.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 38.4 percent from the field, 38.5 percent beyond the arc, and 86.2 percent at the charity stripe for a Hokies squad that finished 19-13 overall and 8-10 in ACC play.

Jaden Schutt's Stats as a 2022-23 Duke Basketball Reserve

Schutt averaged only 2.1 points, 1.1 boards, and 0.4 dimes in 6.9 minutes per game for a 2022-23 Duke basketball squad that tallied a 27-9 overall record and reached the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 before falling to the Tennessee Volunteers in Orlando, Fla.

Most of his minutes that season came in the form of mop-up duty toward the end of blowout victories by the Blue Devils.

Oct 20, 2023; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jaden Schutt (14) is introduced during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

There's still no telling which players Jon Scheyer and his staff will snag from the transfer portal this go-round; after all, the Tobacco Road blueblood program is still waiting to find out which talents from its 2025-26 collection will return next season. But it seems highly unlikely that Jaden Schutt would be on their radar.

Last year, Duke basketball neither added a player from the transfer portal nor lost any rotation pieces to it.

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