Breaking Down Duke Basketball's Updated Non-Conference Slate
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The Duke basketball program is continuing to round out its elite non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season, recently setting up another high-major matchup on a neutral floor.
Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff will once again give their guys a gauntlet of a non-conference slate to best prepare the club for the postseason. Duke has faced one of the toughest non-conference schedules in college basketball in each of the last two seasons, and in both years, it has earned a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Most recently, it was announced that Duke will face Georgia at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic. This is the second contest the Blue Devils will play at MSG, as they will also take on reigning National Champion Michigan at the arena as well.
Duke also sealed a home-and-home series with 2026 Final Four squad Illinois, which will begin at Cameron Indoor Stadium in November 2026.
The Blue Devils will be afforded a myriad of opportunities to earn Quadrant 1 victories next season to once again boast one of the best bodies of work in the nation heading into postseason action.
Let's go through the Blue Devils updated full non-con slate up to this point.
Full Duke Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
Opponent
Location
Date
Coastal Carolina
Cameron Indoor Stadium
Nov. 5
Michigan State
United Center
Nov. 10
Illinois
Cameron Indoor Stadium
Nov. 17
UConn
T-Mobile Arena
Nov. 25
ACC/SEC Challenge
TBD
TBD
Michigan
Madison Square Garden
Dec. 21
Army
Cameron Indoor Stadium
TBD
Gonzaga
Feb. 20
Little Caesars Arena
Georgia
Madison Square Garden
TBD
Duke's Non-Con Slate Full of Opportunities
As of now, seven of the Blue Devils' nine non-conference games will be played against a high-major opponent or Gonzaga. Now, Scheyer will likely include a few more buy games, but Duke's schedule is already one of the toughest in college basketball heading into the 2026-27 season.
Earlier this offseason, Duke signed a ground-breaking broadcast deal with Amazon, allowing the streaming service to broadcast three neutral-site, non-conference games for the Blue Devils each season. The three opponents Duke will face as part of that deal this coming season are Gonzaga, UConn, and Michigan.
There has been some dispute over the TV rights to the Blue Devils' marquee contest against the Wolverines, leaving the possibility that Duke could be finding a new opponent for that game. But for now, it's Michigan.
Additionally, Duke will be taking on three of last season's Final Four teams.
One of the biggest benefits of Scheyer scheduling such an intense non-conference schedule over the last few seasons is that his teams tend to be very young. Handing them premier opponent after premier opponent forces those young guys to get older quickly, which has worked thus far.
The difference next season is that Duke already has that experience and continuity on the roster, something fans aren't necessarily used to.
A season ago, Duke went 19-3 in Quadrant 1 games and 11-2 against AP Top 25 opponents, tying the record for most wins over ranked teams in the AP Poll era.
With four of the team's top six scorers from last season coming back, along with a slew of elite veterans coming in via the transfer portal, the Blue Devils have the makeup to be one of the most dominant teams in college basketball once again.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine