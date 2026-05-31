Breaking Down Duke Basketball's Updated Non-Conference Slate

The Duke basketball program is continuing to round out its elite non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season, recently setting up another high-major matchup on a neutral floor.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff will once again give their guys a gauntlet of a non-conference slate to best prepare the club for the postseason. Duke has faced one of the toughest non-conference schedules in college basketball in each of the last two seasons, and in both years, it has earned a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Most recently, it was announced that Duke will face Georgia at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic. This is the second contest the Blue Devils will play at MSG, as they will also take on reigning National Champion Michigan at the arena as well.

Duke also sealed a home-and-home series with 2026 Final Four squad Illinois, which will begin at Cameron Indoor Stadium in November 2026.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils will be afforded a myriad of opportunities to earn Quadrant 1 victories next season to once again boast one of the best bodies of work in the nation heading into postseason action.

Let's go through the Blue Devils updated full non-con slate up to this point.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Full Duke Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Opponent Location Date Coastal Carolina Cameron Indoor Stadium Nov. 5 Michigan State United Center Nov. 10 Illinois Cameron Indoor Stadium Nov. 17 UConn T-Mobile Arena Nov. 25 ACC/SEC Challenge TBD TBD Michigan Madison Square Garden Dec. 21 Army Cameron Indoor Stadium TBD Gonzaga Feb. 20 Little Caesars Arena Georgia Madison Square Garden TBD

Duke's Non-Con Slate Full of Opportunities

As of now, seven of the Blue Devils' nine non-conference games will be played against a high-major opponent or Gonzaga. Now, Scheyer will likely include a few more buy games, but Duke's schedule is already one of the toughest in college basketball heading into the 2026-27 season.

Earlier this offseason, Duke signed a ground-breaking broadcast deal with Amazon, allowing the streaming service to broadcast three neutral-site, non-conference games for the Blue Devils each season. The three opponents Duke will face as part of that deal this coming season are Gonzaga, UConn, and Michigan.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts after a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There has been some dispute over the TV rights to the Blue Devils' marquee contest against the Wolverines, leaving the possibility that Duke could be finding a new opponent for that game. But for now, it's Michigan.

Additionally, Duke will be taking on three of last season's Final Four teams.

One of the biggest benefits of Scheyer scheduling such an intense non-conference schedule over the last few seasons is that his teams tend to be very young. Handing them premier opponent after premier opponent forces those young guys to get older quickly, which has worked thus far.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) go for the ball in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The difference next season is that Duke already has that experience and continuity on the roster, something fans aren't necessarily used to.

A season ago, Duke went 19-3 in Quadrant 1 games and 11-2 against AP Top 25 opponents, tying the record for most wins over ranked teams in the AP Poll era.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) defends during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With four of the team's top six scorers from last season coming back, along with a slew of elite veterans coming in via the transfer portal, the Blue Devils have the makeup to be one of the most dominant teams in college basketball once again.