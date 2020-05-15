BlueDevilCountry
The 11 People Who Will Decide College Football's Return

ShawnKrest

Will college football play this season, and if so, when?

The 11 people who will come up with the answers to those questions as well as the myriad of others that crop up as football attempts to return back to normal following the coronavirus pandemic, have been meeting on conference calls on a regular basis over the last two months.

The commissioners of football’s 10 biggest conferences, as well as the athletic director of football independent Notre Dame, spoke to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellinger about the job in front of them as they attempt to get the billion-dollar revenue generator for all of college sports back in business.

The commissioners of the Power Five leagues—ACC, Big Ten, SEC, Pac-12 and Big 12—have been speaking on a daily basis since campuses went dark in March. The Group of Five—the next-largest conferences in football—have been meeting weekly, and the entire group holds biweekly calls.

While those meetings haven’t resulted in many decisions, there is still a feeling of optimism among the 11, and it seems to be growing.

That’s because of the progress that’s already been made. The commissioners agree that a six-week training camp, starting in mid-July, is necessary to get players back into game shape in tie for the start of the season.

As for a potential delay to that start, while there’s no decision yet, they know when it has to be made—by the end of June, and hopefully sooner.

“We’re looking at June 1 from an NCAA standpoint and collective standpoint as a day to reconsider everything and get everybody on the same page as much as we can,” said ACC commissioner John Swofford.

There still plenty that needs to be worked out: Will fans be able to attend games? Could a season be shortened to just conference games, if the start is delayed, or could the season extend into spring?

End of an Era: How Coach K Adjusts to a Changing Landscape

73-year-old Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski is pivoting once again as the one-and-done rule he's used to build Duke teams for the past decade appears to be ending soon.

ShawnKrest

Duke One of the Busiest Teams in Max Christie's recruitment

Five-star Max Christie is the top shooting guard in the class of 2021. In his exclusive blog for SI, he writes that Duke is one of the six teams that have been busiest in recruiting him.

ShawnKrest

Should Coach K stay off sideline?

ShawnKrest

Duke Chasing 2021 Tight End Michael Trigg

It would be easier to list who hasn't offered four-star 2021 tight end Michael Trigg. Literally. He's heard from 10 of the 14 teams in the ACC, including Duke and 40 of the 65 Power Five teams.

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: 2021 Safety Josh Moore

Josh Moore is a three-star safety in the class of 2021 who has Duke in his top six. He's a two-way player who takes advantage of his speed to find the end zone on both offense and defense. But he's not afraid to lay a big hit either.

ShawnKrest

Could Mike Krzyzewski Be Deposed In Zion Williamson Lawsuit?

Former Duke star Zion Williamson is being sued by a former representative. The case has already raised questions of whether Williamson received illegal benefits to attend Duke. Now, lawyers are threatening to call coach Mike Krzyzewski to give a deposition.

ShawnKrest

2021 Safety Josh Moore's Top Six Includes Duke

Three-star Georgia safety Josh Moore released his top six leaders this week and broke them down with SI's BC Bulletin. The Blue Devils made the cut, thanks to Duke's history of developing hidden gems.

ShawnKrest

Chase Jeter Defends His Duke Equipment Sale

Former Duke Blue Devil Chase Jeter addressed online criticism he received for selling his memorabilia from his two years at Duke in an intriguing Instagram post. Jeter took aim at the NCAA and said that he was using the money to buy a Kangen Water Machine.

ShawnKrest

Three Duke Players Projected For First Round in Mock Draft

CBSSports.com released an updated mock NBA Draft, and it's good news for Duke underclassmen. Sophomore Tre Jones and freshmen Vernon Carey and Cassius Stanley are all projected first rounders

ShawnKrest

Duke's Coach K on Michael Jordan: He Killed You With His Eyes

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski got to coach Michael Jordan when he was an assistant on the 1992 Dream Team. He said that Jordan and Kobe Bryant both had the same look in their eyes when they played.

ShawnKrest