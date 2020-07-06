2021 Running Back Montrell Johnson Chooses Arizona Over Duke

For the second time in three days, Duke has suffered a pair of losses on the recruiting trail.

Duke coaches saw Texas and California prospects from the class of 2021 opt to stay home for college early on the afternoon of July 4. Monday, the Blue Devils saw two 2021 Southeast prospects opt for other schools within an hour of each other.

An hour before safety DD Snyder chose Illinois, the Blue Devils lost out on one of their top running back candidates in the class.

Montrell Johnson, a three-star ball carrier from New Orleans’ De La Salle High, announced he would play his college ball for Arizona.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder is rated No. 1,094 nationally by 247Sports, who has him as the No. 74 running back and No. 33 prospect from Louisiana.

Johnson had picked up more than a dozen offers, including from Power Five schools Virginia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Colorado and Kansas.

Duke does not yet have a running back in the 2021 class. After making offers to nearly two dozen prospects, there are just over a half dozen left uncommitted. Trevion Cooley chose Louisville last month. Gabe Ervin opted for Nebraska, Anthony Williams for UCF and Deshun Murrell UCLA.

Texas products LJ Johnson and Tavierre Dunlap, four and three-stars respectively, are also on Duke’s radar. Both runners are pushing three dozen offers, so Duke is in a crowded race.

Kenji Christian of Alabama is also an option for the Blue Devils, and coaches recently offered Roman Hemby of Maryland and Georgia’s Malachi Thomas.

Duke was thin at running back this past season, due to injury, and the Blue Devils were considering moving players to running back from other positions, had spring practice continued to its full length. The 2020 signing class didn’t add anyone to the running back spot either, so it’s crucial to land one or two ballcarriers in the class of 2021.