2021 Running Back Montrell Johnson Chooses Arizona Over Duke

ShawnKrest

For the second time in three days, Duke has suffered a pair of losses on the recruiting trail.

Duke coaches saw Texas and California prospects from the class of 2021 opt to stay home for college early on the afternoon of July 4. Monday, the Blue Devils saw two 2021 Southeast prospects opt for other schools within an hour of each other.

An hour before safety DD Snyder chose Illinois, the Blue Devils lost out on one of their top running back candidates in the class.

Montrell Johnson, a three-star ball carrier from New Orleans’ De La Salle High, announced he would play his college ball for Arizona.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder is rated No. 1,094 nationally by 247Sports, who has him as the No. 74 running back and No. 33 prospect from Louisiana.

Johnson had picked up more than a dozen offers, including from Power Five schools Virginia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Colorado and Kansas.

Duke does not yet have a running back in the 2021 class. After making offers to nearly two dozen prospects, there are just over a half dozen left uncommitted. Trevion Cooley chose Louisville last month. Gabe Ervin opted for Nebraska, Anthony Williams for UCF and Deshun Murrell UCLA.

Texas products LJ Johnson and Tavierre Dunlap, four and three-stars respectively, are also on Duke’s radar. Both runners are pushing three dozen offers, so Duke is in a crowded race.

Kenji Christian of Alabama is also an option for the Blue Devils, and coaches recently offered Roman Hemby of Maryland and Georgia’s Malachi Thomas.

Duke was thin at running back this past season, due to injury, and the Blue Devils were considering moving players to running back from other positions, had spring practice continued to its full length. The 2020 signing class didn’t add anyone to the running back spot either, so it’s crucial to land one or two ballcarriers in the class of 2021.

Duke Loses Second Recruit of Day when DD Snyder Chooses Illinois

For the second time in three days, Duke suffered back-to-back losses on the recruiting trail. Safety DD Snyder received his first scholarship offer from Duke 13 months ago, but he chose Illinois on Monday afternoon.

ShawnKrest

Grayson Allen Teams With Former Duke Manager to Provide 333,333 Meals for Needy

Duke basketball and Mike Krzyzewski helped former team manager Kevin Marchetti begin his Share A Meal campaign to provide 100 million meals around the country. Now at 90 million and counting, Grayson Allen is helping Marchetti finish the home stretch.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Record Against the Sun Belt Conference

Duke is scheduled to play Appalachian State, the Sun Belt team its met most often. The Blue Devils have a 17-1 mark against the Sun Belt, its fourth best against any other conference with at least 10 games.

ShawnKrest

Gail Goestenkors Not a Candidate to Return as Duke Women's Coach

Duke's women's basketball team won't be looking to its past. The school reportedly ruled out former coach Gail Goestenkors as a candidate for its head coaching vacancy, despite Coach G's run of success with Duke

ShawnKrest

Duke Suffers Second July 4 Loss as Garrett DiGiorgio Stays Home

Duke couldn't convince three-star offensive tackle Garrett DiGiorgio to come east as the California native decided to stay close to home and play at UCLA.

ShawnKrest

Three-star Texan Stone Eby Spurns Duke, Stays Home

Duke offered 2021 end Stone Eby after the Texas pass rusher had already named a final eight. The Blue Devils weren't able to make up for lost time, as Eby announced he was "staying home" and headed to SMU

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Versatile 2021 Back Roman Hemby

Duke offered three-star 2021 running back Roman Hemby. The versatile Hemby also plays free safety and return man for Bel Air, Maryland's John Carroll High.

ShawnKrest

Duke Basketball's Record Vs. the AAC

Two AAC teams--Wichita State and Memphis--join Duke in the field for this year's Battle 4 Atlantis, pandemic permitting, of course. Here's a look at Duke's history against the American Athletic Conference, including a 21-game winning streak.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Top 10 for Charles Bediako

Five-star 2021 center Charles Bediako announced his top 10 schools, and Duke made the cut for the 6-foot-11 Canadian standout. Bediako will finish his high school career at Florida's IMG Academy

ShawnKrest

Kyrie Irving Gets Support From Former NBA Player

Former Blue Devil Kyrie Irving expressed concern that the NBA's return to play would take away from social justice efforts. Former NBA player Royce White has offered his support to Irving in an open letter.

ShawnKrest