Duke Loses Second Recruit of Day when DD Snyder Chooses Illinois

ShawnKrest

Two days after Duke football saw a pair of 2021 recruits commit to other teams within an hour of each other, the Blue Devils again suffered back-to-back losses on the recruiting trail.

About an hour after running back Montrell Johnson opted for Arizona, the Blue Devils saw 2021 safety Demond “DD” Snyder choose Illinois.

Duke was the first Division I team to offer Snyder, back in June 2019, after he attended a camp on campus.

The Blue Devils saw their head start evaporate, however, as Snyder picked up nearly two dozen offers over the next 13 months.

The six-foot, 175-pound three-star is rated No. 1,442 nationally, according to 247Sports, who also has him as the No. 117 safety in the class and the No. 203 prospect in Florida.

Snyder played both safety and nickel corner for Florida’s Tampa Catholic.

The Blue Devils saw their chances fade a month ago, when Snyder released a final six that didn’t include them. In addition to Illinois, it included Louisville, Indiana, USF, UCF and Washington State. In late June, when he announced his signing date, he eliminated South Florida and Washington State.

Duke continues to look for a 2021 safety. The Blue Devils don’t have one in the class of 2021, although they do have commitments from three cornerbacks.

Duke has offered more than two dozen safety candidates in this recruiting cycle, and about 10 of them are still uncommitted. Three-star Placide Djungu-Sungu appears to be a solid option. Duke is also fighting an uphill battle against several other programs for four-stars Dink Jackson, Derrick Davis and Sage Ryan.

2021 Running Back Montrell Johnson Chooses Arizona Over Duke

One of Duke's top remaining running back targets in the class of 2021 opted to head west when New Orleans ball carrier Montrell Johnson committed to Arizona.

ShawnKrest

Grayson Allen Teams With Former Duke Manager to Provide 333,333 Meals for Needy

Duke basketball and Mike Krzyzewski helped former team manager Kevin Marchetti begin his Share A Meal campaign to provide 100 million meals around the country. Now at 90 million and counting, Grayson Allen is helping Marchetti finish the home stretch.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Record Against the Sun Belt Conference

Duke is scheduled to play Appalachian State, the Sun Belt team its met most often. The Blue Devils have a 17-1 mark against the Sun Belt, its fourth best against any other conference with at least 10 games.

ShawnKrest

Gail Goestenkors Not a Candidate to Return as Duke Women's Coach

Duke's women's basketball team won't be looking to its past. The school reportedly ruled out former coach Gail Goestenkors as a candidate for its head coaching vacancy, despite Coach G's run of success with Duke

ShawnKrest

Duke Suffers Second July 4 Loss as Garrett DiGiorgio Stays Home

Duke couldn't convince three-star offensive tackle Garrett DiGiorgio to come east as the California native decided to stay close to home and play at UCLA.

ShawnKrest

Three-star Texan Stone Eby Spurns Duke, Stays Home

Duke offered 2021 end Stone Eby after the Texas pass rusher had already named a final eight. The Blue Devils weren't able to make up for lost time, as Eby announced he was "staying home" and headed to SMU

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Versatile 2021 Back Roman Hemby

Duke offered three-star 2021 running back Roman Hemby. The versatile Hemby also plays free safety and return man for Bel Air, Maryland's John Carroll High.

ShawnKrest

Duke Basketball's Record Vs. the AAC

Two AAC teams--Wichita State and Memphis--join Duke in the field for this year's Battle 4 Atlantis, pandemic permitting, of course. Here's a look at Duke's history against the American Athletic Conference, including a 21-game winning streak.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Top 10 for Charles Bediako

Five-star 2021 center Charles Bediako announced his top 10 schools, and Duke made the cut for the 6-foot-11 Canadian standout. Bediako will finish his high school career at Florida's IMG Academy

ShawnKrest

Kyrie Irving Gets Support From Former NBA Player

Former Blue Devil Kyrie Irving expressed concern that the NBA's return to play would take away from social justice efforts. Former NBA player Royce White has offered his support to Irving in an open letter.

ShawnKrest