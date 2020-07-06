Duke Loses Second Recruit of Day when DD Snyder Chooses Illinois

Two days after Duke football saw a pair of 2021 recruits commit to other teams within an hour of each other, the Blue Devils again suffered back-to-back losses on the recruiting trail.

About an hour after running back Montrell Johnson opted for Arizona, the Blue Devils saw 2021 safety Demond “DD” Snyder choose Illinois.

Duke was the first Division I team to offer Snyder, back in June 2019, after he attended a camp on campus.

The Blue Devils saw their head start evaporate, however, as Snyder picked up nearly two dozen offers over the next 13 months.

The six-foot, 175-pound three-star is rated No. 1,442 nationally, according to 247Sports, who also has him as the No. 117 safety in the class and the No. 203 prospect in Florida.

Snyder played both safety and nickel corner for Florida’s Tampa Catholic.

The Blue Devils saw their chances fade a month ago, when Snyder released a final six that didn’t include them. In addition to Illinois, it included Louisville, Indiana, USF, UCF and Washington State. In late June, when he announced his signing date, he eliminated South Florida and Washington State.

Duke continues to look for a 2021 safety. The Blue Devils don’t have one in the class of 2021, although they do have commitments from three cornerbacks.

Duke has offered more than two dozen safety candidates in this recruiting cycle, and about 10 of them are still uncommitted. Three-star Placide Djungu-Sungu appears to be a solid option. Duke is also fighting an uphill battle against several other programs for four-stars Dink Jackson, Derrick Davis and Sage Ryan.