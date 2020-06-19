BlueDevilCountry
ACC Preseason Football Kickoff Will Be Held Virtually

ShawnKrest

The ACC’s annual Football Kickoff is the latest event to fall prey to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally scheduled to be held in late July at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Kickoff will now be conducted virtually July 21 to 23.

Traditionally, each team sends a coach and two players—one offensive, one defensive—to meet with the media in the preseason gathering.

All 14 head coaches and a selection of players from each team will still be available to meet with the media in an online format. Commissioner John Swofford, who traditionally kicks off the event with a press conference, will also be made available.

“As we continue to navigate the necessary steps surrounding COVID-19, transitioning this year’s ACC Football Kickoff from an in-person event to a virtual experience is the best option to provide media access to our coaches and student-athletes,” said Swofford. “Our primary focus in all decisions continues to be the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, and in this specific instance, all of our media partners and event attendees.”

The conference traditionally holds its preseason media poll and All-ACC voting at the event. In recent years, voting has been done through a smart phone app, so the voting shouldn’t be significantly impacted by the change to an all-virtual event.

The move is in keeping with the decisions made by other power conferences to hold their annual preseason events virtually instead of in person.

The conference welcomes two new head coaches—Florida State’s Mike Norvell and Boston College’s Jeff Hafley. The duo will need to wait at least a year to experience the full-blown preseason event.

Duke Target Michael Gonzalez Chooses Louisville

Duke missed out on a 2021 offensive line target when three-star tackle Michael Gonzalez chose Louisville. Duke was also in Gonzalez's final five schools.

ShawnKrest

Does Duke's Early 2022 Recruiting Focus Show Shift in Approach?

Duke has reached out to several members of the class of 2022 in the new open contact period, but few of them are ranked in the top 10. Have the Blue Devils shifted their focus as the G-League threatens to pick off the top players in the class?

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Earns Full Stay, Won't Have to Talk About Benefits

Zion Williamson earned a big win in court as an appeals court ordered a stay of the lawsuit by his former agent, meaning he won't have to answer any questions about illegal benefits at Duke

ShawnKrest

Duke Begins Recruiting Class of 2022

The open recruiting period for the class of 2022 began this week, and Duke's coaches have been busy, reaching out to a number of sophomores as the Blue Devils are in "get to know you" mode.

ShawnKrest

Duke Football Players Express Support of Black Lives Matter

Duke's football team released a statement expressing support of Black Lives Matter on the program's Twitter account. "Duke Football is a family, and the Black members of our family are not safe."

ShawnKrest

Shelden Williams Offers Mark Williams Advice on Playing for Coach K

Duke legend Shelden Williams offered incoming Blue Devils seven-footer advice on playing for Coach K. The older Williams also thought coming in as part of a large recruiting class could be a benefit.

ShawnKrest

Duke Commit Riley Leonard Wins Player of Year Award

Three-star quarterback commit Riley Leonard was named Male Athlete of the Year for the Alabama Coastal Region. Leonard starred in two sports before committing to Duke.

ShawnKrest

Five Blue Devils Named to Athlon All-ACC Team

Athlon released its annual college football preview magazine and five Blue Devils were named to the preseason All-ACC team, led by first team kick returner Damond Philyaw-Johnson.

ShawnKrest

Two More Blue Devils Find MLB Homes

Duke signee Evan Carter was drafted by the Rangers and will bypass college to play in the pros. Four-year Blue Devil Matt Mervis wasn't drafted but signed with the Cubs

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore Jr. Organizes Peaceful Protest in Charlotte

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. organized a peaceful protest march in support of justice for black communities. Moore had the full support of current and former Blue Devils, and Coach K called to tell him he was proud.

ShawnKrest