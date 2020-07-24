BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

ACC Reportedly Considering Schedule Options for Football

ShawnKrest

According to multiple media reports, the ACC is working on a schedule for the 2020 season that could look very different from the one released earlier this year.

The ACC has league meetings next week, during which they’re expected to approve the new model. Among the factors they’ll decide are:

Non-conference: Unlike the Big Ten and Pac-12, who already announced conference-only plans, the ACC and SEC want to keep rivalry games such as Georgia-Georgia Tech, FSU-Florida and Clemson-South Carolina. Two options are a 10+1 model, with each ACC team playing a 10-game conference schedule and one non-conference game. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! tweeted that the ACC is currently considering multiple models, but a 10+1 is the favorite. 8+1 or 9+1 depending on…

Length and start date: It’s believed that the start of the season will be pushed back some amount. According to Thamel, the season could start for the ACC on Sept. 12, 19 or 26.

Notre Dame: ACC commissioner John Swofford has indicated that the league would like to help football independent Notre Dame fill out a schedule. Obviously, teams without a natural rivalry game could add the Irish as their non-conference foe to accomplish that. Alternatively, the Irish could play a 10+1 schedule in the conference, an idea being floated by some outlets.

Obviously, each team’s non-conference schedule would be scrambled in whatever plan is chosen, with at least three of the four non-conference games getting cut loose. The conference slate could also go by the wayside, however. David Teel reported that the league would likely scrap the divisional model and go to a more regional conference schedule.

What would that mean for Duke?

The Blue Devils are already playing most of the ACC teams closest to them. It’s likely that the following games would stay on their schedule:

Home vs. Wake Forest

At NC State

Home vs. UNC

At Georgia Tech

Home vs. Virginia

Home vs. Virginia Tech

The remaining two scheduled games are at Miami and at Pitt. While there are teams closer to Duke than Miami, that’s not true from the Canes’ point of view. They may need to keep the Duke game on the schedule.

Pitt would likely be replaced by a trip to Clemson.

Duke is scheduled to play at Notre Dame. If the Irish are, indeed, going to play a conference schedule, that would leave one more home ACC game that needs to be added. Perhaps Louisville.

If the Irish don’t count as a conference game, Duke might add a trip to Florida State as the tenth ACC game. In that case, Notre Dame would remain as the +1 non-conference game.

If the Irish are considered an ACC team this year, Duke would likely try to keep one of the two in-state teams currently on its non-conference schedule: Elon or Charlotte.

With a schedule that already includes Notre Dame, Clemson and possibly FSU, Duke might look to keep FBS Elon, who is attempting to play a schedule this season, even though it’s league has called things off.

With several ACC and SEC teams playing in their traditional rivalry games, and UNC and Auburn expected to play in the Chick fil-A Kickoff, it's possible that the commissioners of the two leagues will encourage the rest of their teams to also use an ACC-SEC matchup to fill out its non-conference game on the schedule.

In that scenario, Duke would likely look to add Vanderbilt, another small private school with a strong academic reputation that is located close to North Carolina. Of course, the Commodores are also a natural opponent for Wake Forest.

Assuming the Deacs get Vandy, Duke would likely get matched up with Tennessee, a school for which Coach Cutcliffe has roots.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Caleb Houstan Discusses Reclassification, Virginia's Recruitment

Duke has some competition on the recruiting trail for Caleb Houstan, as several teams have set up Zoom calls with the newly reclassified 2021 prospect, including an impressive presentation from UVA

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses RB Prospect Malachi Thomas to Virginia Tech

Duke continues its search for a 2021 running back after Malachi Thomas committed to ACC Coastal Division rival Virginia Tech. Duke had made a late push for Thomas, offering after he'd already announced a top 10

ShawnKrest

by

djbmaven

Rakavius Chambers Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Senior offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers was named to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, in honor of his community service while at Duke.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Deon Jackson Named to Hornung Award Watch List

Duke senior running back Deon Jackson was named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football

ShawnKrest

Marvin Bagley III, Justise Winslow Suffer Season-Ending Injuries

A pair of former Blue Devils will miss the NBA restart after getting injured during practice in the Bubble. Marvin Bagley III hurt his right foot and Justise Winslow suffered a hip injury, ending both players' seasons.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Jack Wohlabaugh Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Duke center Jack Wohlabaugh, in his third and final season with the Blue Devils after transferring from Ohio State, has been named to the Outland Trophy watch list as one of the nation's top interior linemen

ShawnKrest

Duke's Victor Dimukeje Named to Nagurski Watch List

Duke senior defensive end Victor Dimukeje was named to the watch list for the Nagurski Award, given to the top defensive player in college. It's Dimukeje's third watch list of the preseason.

ShawnKrest

Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan on Planning the Chick fil-A Kickoff Games: Part 2 "We're Last to Know"

In the conclusion of our conversation with Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan on planning the Chick fil-A Kickoff Games during a pandemic, he discusses how little has been decided yet. "We're the tail on the dog, but we're not wagging anything. We're last to know"

ShawnKrest

Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan on CFB Kickoff Games: Our Contingencies Have Contingencies

COVID-19 has put a cloud of uncertainty over the college football season, which makes Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan's job of planning the Chick fil-A Kickoff games more difficult than usual. In the first of a two-part conversation, he discusses the challenge.

ShawnKrest

One Blue Devil Makes SI Publishers' All-ACC Team

The publishers of Sports Illustrated's ACC team sites voted on a preseason All-ACC team, and one Blue Devil made the team--Kick returner Damond Philyaw-Johnson

ShawnKrest