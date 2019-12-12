Duke All-Decade Team: Defense, 2010-2019

Duke’s football program experienced a rebirth in the 2010-2019 decade under coach David Cutcliffe, going from one of the worst teams in the nation to a program that considers it a disappointing season when it falls short of a bowl.

In part one of our All-Decade series, we looked at the All-Decade Blue Devils team on offense. Today, we look at the other side of the ball.

Here’s the Duke 2010-2019 All Decade Team’s Defense:

Defensive ends:

Kenny Anunike, 2008 to 2013. For awhile, it seemed like he would spend the entire decade on the Blue Devils. Anunike battled injuries throughout his entire career and was given a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. He’s the second Blue Devil in history to lead the team in sacks three straight seasons.

Victor Dimukeje, 2017 to present. With apologies to Chris Rumph II, Dimukeje gets the nod from the current defensive line. He was a freshman All-American and has developed into one of the biggest quarterback threats in the ACC.

Defensive tackles:

Charlie Hatcher, 2008 to 2011. Defensive tackles don’t accumulate big statistical numbers in Duke’s system, which makes it tough to sort through a group of underrated men in the middle over the last 10 years. Hatcher helped start the turnaround under Coach Cutcliffe, however, leading the team on the field, in the locker room and in the weight room. He also had a knack for the big play, recording a safety against UNC and returning fumble for a touchdown against Virginia (although the latter play was in the previous decade).

Mike Ramsay, 2014 to 2017. With apologies to Sydney Sarmiento, A.J. Wolf, Edgar Cerenord, Trevon McSwain and all the other Duke tackles of the 2010s, we went with a pair of emotional leaders and team captains. Ramsey was third-team All-ACC as a senior and played in two bowl victories.

Linebackers:

Kelby Brown, 2010 to 2015. Another defensive star from the first half of the decade who had buzzard’s luck with injuries. Brown was also granted a sixth year of eligibility, which he spent recovering from a torn ACL. In between the injuries, however, he was a tackle machine and a fiery leader on the defense. His 114 tackles in 2013 were third most in the ACC.

David Helton, 2011 to 2014. The ice to Brown’s fire, Helton was a consistent producer who led the team in tackles in back-to-back years, with 133 and 134. He’s the fifth player in ACC history to lead the league in tackles two straight years. He was All-ACC, Academic All American and the ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Joe Giles-Harris, 2016 to 2018. For most of the decade, Duke went with a 4-2-5 defense, but we’re choosing three linebackers anyway—although we may regret it when we get to safety. Even with a third spot for Giles-Harris, who led Duke in tackles all three years of his career, there are still plenty of deserving linebackers left out, including Koby Quansah, Ben Humphreys and Abraham Kromah.

Cornerbacks:

Ross Cockrell, 2010 to 2013. He was thrust into a starting role as a freshman and survived the trial by fire to earn Freshman All-America. He went on to tie the Duke single-season record for passes defended and was All-ACC and preseason All-American before spending the rest of the decade in the NFL. A thoughtful and engaging player and a coach on the field, Cockrell was one of the most respected Blue Devils in the locker room and the media room.

Breon Borders, 2013 to 2016. He set freshman records for interceptions in a game and a season, then went on to earn third-team All-ACC and become one of just three Blue Devils in history to lead the team in interceptions as a freshman, sophomore and junior. He went on to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a tough call to leave off Bryon Fields and Mark Gilbert, but Cockrell and Borders were the clear choices.

Safeties:

Matt Daniels, 2008 to 2011. He left as Duke’s career leader in tackles, forced fumbles and pass breakups. He still holds the school record for pass breakups in a game. Daniels was first-team All-ACC, second-team All-American and finished third in the conference Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Jeremy Cash, 2013 to 2015. The only Blue Devil to ever win the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Cash transferred from Ohio State and quickly became first-team All-ACC and second-team All-American. He repeated the following year and earned first-team All-American as a senior, becoming the only Duke player to make an All-America first or second team three straight years. He left as Duke’s career leader in forced fumbles.